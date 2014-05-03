Tuesday, April 4, 2017

« All Events

  • This event has passed.

Antique & Collectible Doll & Toy Market

May 3, 2014 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

$1.00 - $5.00

This is very fun show..from American Girl Dolls, Barbie to vintage 1800’s dolls and everything in between. The Seattle Doll & Toy Collectors Club 15th year Sale. If your trying to capture your “lost” dolls & toys or add to your collection this is the sale. We will be having the Antiques Road Show Appraisor here, and for a small fee (and its small) she will give you a verbal appraisal on your antique or collectible dolls. Food & drinks will be served so stay for lunch!!!

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
May 3, 2014
Time:
10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Cost:
$1.00 - $5.00
Event Category:

Venue

Shoreline Conference Center
18560 1st Ave NE
Shoreline, WA 98155 United States
Phone:
425 712-1575

Organizer

Seattle Doll & Toy Collectors Club
Phone:
425 712-1575
Email:
trevino746@aol.com

1 COMMENT

  1. Hello
    My daughter inherited a vintage doll collection . Barbie . Madame Alexander effanbee and more. My aunt peg was a collector in Lynnwood. And member of Edmonds doll Club. Do you know anyone interested in buying?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

An online gathering place for neighbors and friends
Contact us: myedmondsnews@gmail.com
© Copyright 2016 - MyEdmondsNews