Antique & Collectible Doll & Toy Market

This is very fun show..from American Girl Dolls, Barbie to vintage 1800’s dolls and everything in between. The Seattle Doll & Toy Collectors Club 15th year Sale. If your trying to capture your “lost” dolls & toys or add to your collection this is the sale. We will be having the Antiques Road Show Appraisor here, and for a small fee (and its small) she will give you a verbal appraisal on your antique or collectible dolls. Food & drinks will be served so stay for lunch!!!