In Memoriam: Sara “Sally” Winters

Sara “Sally” Winters passed away on May 15, 2017 at Richmond Beach Rehabilitation Center surrounded by family and friends.

Sara “Sally” Douglas Norton was born April 27rd 1924 in San Antonio Texas to her parents Annie Katherine Satcher and Arthur Henry Whitely Norton. She was the youngest of seven children, two brothers, Russell and Arthur, and four sisters, Margaret “Sister”, Elizabeth “Betty”, Katherine “Kitty”, and her beloved Mary. After her father’s death at age seven, Sally, her three sisters, Mary, Kitty and Betty, and their mother moved into a schoolteacher’s dormitory in Sugarland, TX as Katherine cared for the teachers and managed the home. There, Sally’s love of education and of community began, as they were actively involved in the Presbyterian Church of Sugarland, TX. She attended school at Sam Houston University, and left after one year to pursue a career in civilian services in the meteorology field at Big Springs Air Force Base where she met her husband, John “Jack” Winters.

Sally and Jack moved to his home state of Washington and resided in Edmonds. She settled in quickly, giving birth to three children and immersing herself in the local Edmonds community and her church, Edmonds Church of God. Sally had a unique kindness about her; she remembered everyone she ever met, and often recalled the smallest of details from a conversation held decades before. She was insufferably kind, warm, and willing to help anyone she could, with anything they needed, regardless of whether she knew them or not. It was no surprise then that she would work as a caretaker for neighbors, at the local retirement community, and eventually for her ten adoring grandchildren. Sally’s light blue 1980 Chevy “Luv” truck was always on the move, taking one grandkid to tutoring and the next one to baseball or tennis practice, waiting patiently as she read her Spanish books or peeled apples in her beloved truck. Her kindness and generosity to others was incomparable, as her happiness flowed from being of service to others. She had a sprit all her own.

Sally is survived by her daughters, Gwen and Patsy, son Jay (Jan), and grandchildren, Brandon, Kelly (Mike), Laura (Matt), Shawn, Ashley, Bridget, Josh (Dani), Jason, Jesse, and Julia. Her family will miss her constant presence, quirkiness, her quick laughter and unconditional love.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 3rd at Edmonds Church of God at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, we are encouraging friends and family to make a donation in her name to the Edmonds Church of God.