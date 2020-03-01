Edmonds-Woodway Jazz I again named best band at Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival

For the third straight year, Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Jazz Ensemble I under the direction of Jake Bergevin has been selected as the overall festival sweepstakes best band at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival.

Other EWHS honors announced Saturday during the 2020 festival at the University of Idaho include:

– Outstanding AAAA division.

– Outstanding combo featuring EJ Brannan, Rylan Fischer, Lauren Bui, Jai Lasker, Roni Flynn and Talli Kimani.

– Instrumental division winners Talli Kimani (piano), Nahome Yohannes (tenor sax), Jai Lasker (guitar), EJ Brannan (drums), Alex Aaby (bari sax).

– Avista Scholarship Award winners were runner up Jai Lasker ($1,000) and winner Nahome Yohannes ($1,500) for college scholarship awards to University of Idaho.