6th and Dayton intersection closure planned for March 30

Crews plan to close the 6th Avenue and Dayton Street intersection March 30, to continue installing the new water main as part of the Dayton Street Utility Improvements project.

During this closure:

– Traffic through the 6th Avenue intersection will be restricted.

– Access to businesses, driveways and parking lots will be maintained.

– The sidewalks at the 6th and Dayton intersection will be closed; pedestrian detours will be in place.

The single-lane closure between 6th and 7th Avenue is still in effect. Westbound traffic on Dayton Street between 6th and 7th Avenue will be maintained.

Community Transit Route 116 has been rerouted between 3rd and 9th Avenues for Phase 2 construction. Several stops along Dayton Street have been relocated for the duration of construction. For up-to-date details about bus routes, visit Community Transit’s rider alerts page at www.communitytransit.org/alert/riderinfo.

For regular updates, visit www.edmondswa.gov/dayton-street-utility-improvements.html