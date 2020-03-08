8th and Dayton intersection closure planned for April 1-2

Crews working on the Dayton Street Utilities Improvement project plan to close the 8th Avenue and Dayton Street intersection Wednesday, April 1 through Thursday, April 2, to continue installing the new water main.

During this closure:

– Traffic through the 8th Avenue intersection will be restricted.

– Access to businesses, driveways and parking lots will be maintained.

– The sidewalks at the 8th and Dayton intersection will be closed; pedestrian detours will be in place.

– Westbound traffic on Dayton Street between 8th and 9th Avenues will be maintained.

To learn more about the Dayton Street project, www.edmondswa.gov/dayton-street-utility-improvements.html.