A partial list of Edmonds restaurants offering takeout and delivery

Posted: March 15, 2020 61

In light of Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement Sunday that he will be shutting down all restaurants and bars statewide due to COVID-19 outbreak, we’re immediately sharing the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce’s list so far of those Edmonds restaurants offering takeout or delivery. This is by no means a complete list, and we’ll provide updated information as it becomes available. Also share your list of favorite restaurants offering takeout or delivery in the comments below.

  2. Can I suggest you just use text for the restaurant names? The logos are too small to read in some cases. (What is the pink umbrella? Above it?)

