ACE honors outgoing President John Reed for 13 years of service

The Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE) recently recognized John Reed for his 13 years of service as ACE president.

Reed, who served the organization from 2006-2019, has recently retired from his role but remains active as an ACE board member. The new ACE president is Damian King.

Founded in 2004, ACE is dedicated to retaining Edmonds’ small-town atmosphere, low-level architecture and healthy business community, and supporting projects that improve the community’s livability.

Over the years, ACE has taken positions on the redevelopment of the old Safeway property at Sunset and Dayton as well as proposals involving Harbor Square, Civic Playfield, Waterfront Connector, the Edmonds Marsh and Westgate. ACE has also offered opinions on future planning for Edmonds’ Westgate, Five Corners and Highway 99 neighborhoods.

In addition, ACE has sponsored candidate forums for Edmonds City Council, Mayor and Port Commission elections.

Information about ACE is available at aceedmonds.org.