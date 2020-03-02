ACE honors outgoing President John Reed for 13 years of service

The Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE) recently recognized John Reed for his 13 years of service as ACE president.
Reed, who served the organization from 2006-2019, has recently retired from his role but remains active as an ACE board member. The new ACE president is Damian King.
Founded in 2004, ACE is dedicated to retaining Edmonds’ small-town atmosphere, low-level architecture and healthy business community, and supporting projects that improve the community’s livability.
Over the years, ACE has taken positions on the redevelopment of the old Safeway property at Sunset and Dayton as well as proposals involving Harbor Square, Civic Playfield, Waterfront Connector, the Edmonds Marsh and Westgate. ACE has also offered opinions on future planning for Edmonds’ Westgate, Five Corners and Highway 99 neighborhoods.
In addition, ACE has sponsored candidate forums for Edmonds City Council, Mayor and Port Commission elections.
Information about ACE is available at aceedmonds.org.
A big thank you to John for his many years striving to make Edmonds even better. Who is now the president of ACE?
It is Damian King — I will add that to the story.
Looking back in my old emails it was mid 2004 when all this got started. In the middle of our law suit against the City of Edmonds and others for an over-height building permit approval. We won our lawsuit and the project was curtailed. And ACE was formed in that time frame because people wanted a voice when our city was being lead by a council that wasn’t listening.
And you, John, took on the task to lead this citizen group! Thank you so much for your years of service. Thank you!
Congratulations John!! Stay in touch with everything going on in Edmonds so you can keep our Friday group up to speed on issues.
Congratulations John! Thanks for your many contributions to the City of Edmonds! Now that you are retired from the presidency of The Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE), you can focus more energy on the Citizen’s Housing Commission.
John has been an important voice in Edmonds. Whenever he spoke or wrote something, you always knew he had given it considerable thought. Clear, direct, never frivolous, and always with the intention of making Edmonds a better place. Thank you, John.
People like me complain while people like you study out the issues and then act on them. My upmost respect and thanks to you my friend. You are one of the many good reasons for living in Edmonds. I’m happy I know you and get to talk to you frequently.