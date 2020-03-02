After another vehicle is sideswiped while on train tracks, city looking for permanent solutions

Following an incident Sunday morning — the second in the past month — involving a vehicle being sideswiped by a train after a driver mistakenly turned from Dayton Street onto a BNSF access road, the City of Edmonds is attempting to find a permanent solution to keep cars off the gravel roadways.

The Sunday, March 1 incident occurred despite the city’s placement of temporary “Do Not Enter” signage along the two access roads that run parallel to the tracks. Those signs were initially erected after a vehicle was sideswiped by a southbound tanker train Feb. 4, and have been continually monitored, but the temporary signage has been regularly knocked down and damaged, city public works staff said.

The city can’t place permanent signage on BNSF property, and has requested help from the railroad to install a permanent barrier there, but so far BNSF has been unresponsive, City Public Works Director Phil Williams said.

In the latest mishap, two men — a driver and a passenger — were inside the vehicle when it was sideswiped by a northbound freight train around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver received minor injuries and was transported to Swedish Edmonds Hospital. The incident is being investigated as a DUI, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said.

The private access road is one of two that run along either side of the railroad tracks from Dayton Street southbound, and is owned by BNSF. The road on the east side ends at Woodway, but the gravel road on the west side ends at a service rail line, and that’s where the latest incident occurred — about 1,400 feet south of Dayton.

The previous incident occurred just after 5 a.m. Feb. 4, when an 82-year-old Edmonds man was traveling southbound on the road and was hit by a southbound tanker train. After that vehicle was struck, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle, then walked to Dayton Street, where police found him. There were no signs of impairment, and the driver was taken to Harborview Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

In the March 1 incident, the train came to a stop approximately 600 feet north of the vehicle that was struck. That was well south of the Dayton crossing, so no intersection blockages or ferry traffic delays occurred.

Police said that although the freight train’s rail car containers normally transport hazardous material, they were empty other than residue. (See this link for the types of hazardous materials that BNSF transports.) In an email to city public works staff March 1, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson noted that the collision “highlights the potential of triggering a large-scale hazardous incident due this vehicle access.”

In a March 1 email conversation with Acting Police Chief Jim Lawless about the latest incident, Williams said: “Two accidents, that each could have been much worse, in one month is unacceptable. We have tried to maintain our temporary signage since we set it up over two weeks ago but someone keeps moving them or tipping them over.”

Nelson has instructed Williams to continue the efforts of public works staff to find “more permanent barrier solutions to protect our citizens and our city.”

— By Teresa Wippel