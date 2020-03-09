All-Wesco winter league picks announced for Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale high schools

Wesco League coaches have made their picks for the 2019-2020 winter sports all-league honors; here are the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors and Meadowdale Mavericks who have been named All-Wesco League selectees:

Boys Basketball

First Team, 2A/3A Wesco League

Mutdung Bol (Edmonds-Woodway), senior

Colton Walsh (Meadowdale), senior

Second Team, 2A/3A Wesco League

Hunter Moen (Meadowdale), senior

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A Wesco League

Chinedu Acholonu (Edmonds-Woodway), senior

Bryan Bunyatipanon (Edmonds-Woodway), senior

Nikko McNeal (Edmonds-Woodway), senior

Mason Vaughn (Meadowdale), senior

Nuer Bol (Edmonds-Woodway), junior

Cole Nelson (Meadowdale), junior

Girls Basketball

First Team, 2A/3A Wesco League

AJ Martineau (Edmonds-Woodway), senior

Fatoumata Jaiteh (Meadowdale), junior

Second Team, 2A/3A Wesco League

Lilly Williams (Meadowdale), senior

Kaisha Stark (Meadowdale), junior

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A Wesco League

Mia Dickinson (Edmonds-Woodway), senior

Brooke Kearney (Edmonds-Woodway), senior

Jadyn Waram (Edmonds-Woodway), senior

Boys Wrestling

First Team, 3A Wesco League South Division

Howie Hare (Edmonds-Woodway), senior, 145-pound weight classification

Alex Krueger (Meadowdale), senior, 285-lb weight classification

Ousman Fatty (Edmonds-Woodway), senior, 126-lb weight classification

George Kartono (Edmonds-Woodway), junior, 220-lb weight classification

Reece LeCompte (Edmonds-Woodway), junior, 120-lb weight classification

Evan Gibbs (Edmonds-Woodway), sophomore, 195-lb weight classification

Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale), sophomore, 170-lb weight classification

Ethan Nguyen (Edmonds-Woodway), sophomore, 106-lb weight classification

Alex Rapelje (Edmonds-Woodway), sophomore, 138-lb weight classification

Alex Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), sophomore, 160-lb weight classification

Boys Swim

First Team, 3A Wesco League South Division

Niko Inadomi (Edmonds-Woodway), senior, 200-Yard Freestyle Relay

Andrew Rutz (Edmonds-Woodway), senior, 200-Yard Freestyle Relay

Andrew Rutz (Edmonds-Woodway), senior, 200-Yard Medley Relay

Anton Teplouhov (Edmonds-Woodway), senior, 50-Yard Freestyle

Anton Teplouhov (Edmonds-Woodway), senior, 100-Yard Freestyle

Anton Teplouhov (Edmonds-Woodway), senior, 200-Yard Medley Relay

Yuteng Wang (Edmonds-Woodway), senior, 200-Yard Freestyle Relay

Yuteng Wang (Edmonds-Woodway), senior, 200-Yard Medley Relay

Jeff Plum (Edmonds-Woodway), junior, 100-Yard Backstroke

Jeff Plum (Edmonds-Woowday), junior, 200-Yard Medley Relay

Mate Pallos (Edmonds-Woodway), freshman, 200-Yard Freestyle Relay

— By Doug Petrowski