All-Wesco winter league picks announced for Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale high schools

Wesco League coaches have made their picks for the 2019-2020 winter sports all-league honors; here are the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors and Meadowdale Mavericks who have been named All-Wesco League selectees:
Boys Basketball
First Team, 2A/3A Wesco League
Mutdung Bol (Edmonds-Woodway), senior
Colton Walsh (Meadowdale), senior
Second Team, 2A/3A Wesco League
Hunter Moen (Meadowdale), senior
Honorable Mention, 2A/3A Wesco League
Chinedu Acholonu (Edmonds-Woodway), senior
Bryan Bunyatipanon (Edmonds-Woodway), senior
Nikko McNeal (Edmonds-Woodway), senior
Mason Vaughn (Meadowdale), senior
Nuer Bol (Edmonds-Woodway), junior
Cole Nelson (Meadowdale), junior
Girls Basketball
First Team, 2A/3A Wesco League
AJ Martineau (Edmonds-Woodway), senior
Fatoumata Jaiteh (Meadowdale), junior
Second Team, 2A/3A Wesco League
Lilly Williams (Meadowdale), senior
Kaisha Stark (Meadowdale), junior
Honorable Mention, 2A/3A Wesco League
Mia Dickinson (Edmonds-Woodway), senior
Brooke Kearney (Edmonds-Woodway), senior
Jadyn Waram (Edmonds-Woodway), senior
Boys Wrestling
First Team, 3A Wesco League South Division
Howie Hare (Edmonds-Woodway), senior, 145-pound weight classification
Alex Krueger (Meadowdale), senior, 285-lb weight classification
Ousman Fatty (Edmonds-Woodway), senior, 126-lb weight classification
George Kartono (Edmonds-Woodway), junior, 220-lb weight classification
Reece LeCompte (Edmonds-Woodway), junior, 120-lb weight classification
Evan Gibbs (Edmonds-Woodway), sophomore, 195-lb weight classification
Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale), sophomore, 170-lb weight classification
Ethan Nguyen (Edmonds-Woodway), sophomore, 106-lb weight classification
Alex Rapelje (Edmonds-Woodway), sophomore, 138-lb weight classification
Alex Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), sophomore, 160-lb weight classification
Boys Swim
First Team, 3A Wesco League South Division
Niko Inadomi (Edmonds-Woodway), senior, 200-Yard Freestyle Relay
Andrew Rutz (Edmonds-Woodway), senior, 200-Yard Freestyle Relay
Andrew Rutz (Edmonds-Woodway), senior, 200-Yard Medley Relay
Anton Teplouhov (Edmonds-Woodway), senior, 50-Yard Freestyle
Anton Teplouhov (Edmonds-Woodway), senior, 100-Yard Freestyle
Anton Teplouhov (Edmonds-Woodway), senior, 200-Yard Medley Relay
Yuteng Wang (Edmonds-Woodway), senior, 200-Yard Freestyle Relay
Yuteng Wang (Edmonds-Woodway), senior, 200-Yard Medley Relay
Jeff Plum (Edmonds-Woodway), junior, 100-Yard Backstroke
Jeff Plum (Edmonds-Woowday), junior, 200-Yard Medley Relay
Mate Pallos (Edmonds-Woodway), freshman, 200-Yard Freestyle Relay
— By Doug Petrowski