An emotional time for Edmonds businesses as COVID-19 restrictions force layoffs

It is the last thing that Edmonds restaurant owners Andrew Leckie and Shubert Ho thought they would ever have to do. The COVID-19 epidemic has forced them to lay off their employees. Last week, they had 208; now, they have 10.

They own five restaurants in Edmonds: Salt & Iron, the Mar-ket, Bar Dojo, San Ki Sushi (which just opened last October) and Shooby-Doo Catering. In Snohomish County, one of every 10 workers has a job in the restaurant or hospitality business, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

That’s 26,000 people countywide. The 200 employees from Leckie and Ho’s restaurants now must apply for unemployment benefits. “It was really hard, really emotional,” Leckie says. “A lot of our staff is very valuable. We try to treat them like family. There are a lot of them who can’t apply for unemployment. We face some tough business decisions ahead; we feel like we’re letting the people down.”

Dozens of businesses throughout Edmonds, from shops and restaurants to medical offices and attorneys, wrestle with the same problem. The state is feeling the impact. New layoff numbers just released by the Washington State Employment Security Department show 14,000 new unemployment claims filed statewide last week. The hardest hit occupations, says Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine, are in restaurant and hotel work, which saw a 600% increase. Claims also increased by 570% for education jobs, the state reports. with those age 34 and younger making up the biggest group of workers filing claims.

The economic hit will affect Edmonds city government. Last year, city sales tax receipts totaled $8.5 million. Every day a shop stays closed can cut into dollars the city depends upon. That potential loss and impact to Edmonds and other cities is what James McCafferty and Hart Hodges study. They are co-directors of the Center for Economic and Business Research at Western Washington University. McCafferty says lots of firms can hold on for two weeks; but a month being closed down is hard, and for some firms, not possible.

“Many local businesses cannot do business remotely,” adds McCafferty. “They just don’t have the interaction they need with people now. The magnitude of the economic shift is going to surprise a lot of people.”

The magnitude of that ‘economic shift’ surprised Pam and Steve Stuller, owners of Walnut Street Coffee. Just last week, they reassured customers that Walnut Street would stay open, but only for ‘coffee to go.” Last weekend, Pam Stuller says they sold a thousand coffees “to go” — but that success is what led them to close the café completely.

“There really is no way to ensure safety of our customers and staff with so many people coming,” Stuller says. “It just really felt like the right thing to do, even though it’s a bad business decision.” Their employees, she added, were somewhat relieved because the exposure to all the customers had made the workers “uncomfortable”.

Now, she is helping her employees fill out unemployment claims. A profit-sharing pool the café normally awards at the end of the year may be paid in advance now, Stuller says, hoping it will give workers “a little bit of a cushion to help weather this. I will be taking care of them in whatever way I have to.”

Stuller believes creativity will help Edmonds businesses survive. She has opened a coffee subscription service and will deliver to customers; even sell them equipment to brew their own lattes and mochas. Walnut’s website also now sells sweatshirts and travel mugs, with 30% of each sale, she says, going to help her laid-off staff.

Leckie and Ho know creativity and adaptability will keep their business going. Bar Dojo, the Mar-ket and San Kai are all open for “to go” orders, but that will not match the normal sales volume.

The company may not be able to keep medical insurance for them. “We can’t carry people if we don’t make money,” says Leckie. “It’s heart breaking, you know. We hope within the next two months that we can get back to rehiring at least some of these people.”

They also help workers apply for unemployment insurance, and are grateful that Gov. Jay Inslee shortened to a week the time it takes to get benefits. Economists McCafferty and Hart believe that “at this stage,” they see this (economic impact) as forcing “short to midterm changes” for business. “As we turn corner into 2021, says Hart, “things should be back to a pretty good clip again.”

Stuller’s advice: “Take a moment, take a breath; let’s not freak out, let’s stay home; the virus needs a host to grow in and without that, it dies.”

Leckie, too, is guardedly optimistic. “I’m confident we will come out of this okay,” he says.

