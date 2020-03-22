Between Assignments: Unsettling times…

Here’s the first of an occasional “Between Assignments” column from Dave Earling, who recently completed two terms as Edmonds mayor.
I say unsettling for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is watching the United States and its inability to think as one, and not acknowledging or understanding the magnitude of the health challenge brought to us by the coronavirus. Much of the challenge has been the indecisive leadership in Washington, D.C. We, of course, began as the “hot spot” in the country, But now virtually every state has been impacted and more and more of us have become aware of several towering, mind-numbing weaknesses coming from lack of timely leadership at the top.
Although most of us had no need to anticipate how unprepared the nation is equipped to deal strategically and/or structurally for combating the epidemic, we all scratch our heads grappling with the enormity of the undertaking. We find the needs we have, from testing for the virus, to basic equipment to provide medical support, is not only short, but in many cases, unavailable. Most disturbing to me is the lack of a plan to address the issue….and having to sort of “make it up” as we go.
Without an agreed-upon plan, and at the same time the true lack of qualified elected national leadership from the President and his Administration, we were destined for floundering and chaos from the beginning…..and we were successful!
I happen to believe that several months ago, when the virus problem became evident, we had experts such as Dr. Fauci and the CDC here at home who understood what was coming. Even though we didn’t necessarily have a plan, the experts were quick to respond. And yet with the lack of acknowledgment from the White House, we lost months of opportunity to take decisive action sooner. We had to endure the “hoax”, the lack of action, self evaluation by the President a couple of weeks ago in regards his leadership quality as a “10” and of course a reminder of the pronouncement recently of the “Chinese Virus”. If there were not for the CDC and other experts stepping forward to shine a light on the coming challenges, where would we be today?
Now here we are today (written on March 19) with a President who appears to finally concede we have a problem, which I am not yet convinced he fully grasps. But, along with the help of the CDC and now the Congress, we begin to address the coronavirus and the resulting heath and economic fallout with a series of sweeping actions to provide support for our various nation’s needs.
Yesterday the Senate approved and the President signed a bill of over $100 billion to boost funding for coronavirus testing and sick leave provisions for millions of workers. Today, negotiations on Trump’s economic plan to stabilize the country continues. It is anticipated to have a cost in excess of $1 trillion which would include dollars for direct payments to Americans, cash infusions to businesses to help keep workers on the payroll as well and major support for the airline industry.
So we have begun to take positive steps to correct shortages in virus testing funding and the shortfalls in needed equipment for the medical and hospital needs of the anticipated thousands who will need attention. Action taken yesterday by Congress as well as action hopefully taken in the next few days with the larger trillion dollar package will be helpful to begin to stabilize our current situation.
Now that we are beginning to understand how serious the problem we are confronting, hopefully the President, Congress and the American people, will work together to find compromise and solve problems……quickly.
On a separate note, Gov. Inslee has done an outstanding job, making the correct calls for our state as well as working closely with governors across the nation. Kudos to him.
The Edmonds mayor and council have done similar good work to keep the city in business as well as protecting city staff and citizens.
Former Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling is an educator and business owner. He and his wife Susan have three adult children and four grandchildren.
Thank you for saying it as you see it.
Instead of throwing blame to the White House, as you write. How about think of ways you can get Edmonds citizens to stay home. Yesterday, I took a drive into downtown Edmonds. Large amounts of People were walking around, eating , drinking the beach was full of people, sunset avenue had walkers everywhere. NOting not 6 ft apart or close. All of these things looked like there was no virus. I was shocked because I had been home for a long time isolating and assumed other were too. I then drove to Richmond Beach area and so many people were out you there’s was no parking. (That is a huge parking lot). Is that the White House fault too? Maybe our local governments should have put in place some sort of warning plan. I.e. Yellow – fine go out and play Blue-flu season beware Red- stay in your house…etc..but isn’t it so much easier to blame others when we can start right now here.
Why do you think they will have to declare Marshall Law?? Because the politician said don’t want to make those hard decisions. It’s called being a leader. If we really want to help hospitical workers and first responders, stay inside and stop spreading it.
When you have to get out, go for a drive but stay in your car.
Politics will fix this, right?
S.M.H. Earling. The SEUI “experts” were protesting because they didn’t have metal detectors at Swedish while nurses in Hong Kong were protesting not having masks and medial equipment. How did Swedish not know what was heading this way? (the answer is in the next paragraph? Did anyone other than me point this out in my critique of their protesting?
Should we close the borders or not? Italy is doing it now. Zero Hedge was banned from social media for posting job req’s posted by research firms in Wuhan looking for scientists to study this virus. They also posted the publicly available company bio of the scientist who got the job. It’s called the Wuhan virus because it was studied there in labs, and likely released there too. It’s also studied in BC from what I’ve read. It’s too coincidental that the place where it is studied is also where the pandemic starts. We would call it the Canadian Flu if it started there. We call it the Spanish Flu because it was originally believed to have originated from Spain (even though it might not of). The bat-soup hoax pushed by the media is debunked. Why not put the media on blast for pushing false stories?
If any one of our “leaders” [who are really floundering and just reacting like the rest of us] knew what to do, they would have gone down to the picket lines outside Swedish and told them to get ready for a wave of sickness brought here from China, a country who is hiding facts about this and exacerbating death and hysteria around the world.
“Nurses in Hong Kong are threatening to strike unless border with mainland China is shut down.
#UnionStrong”
https://myedmondsnews.com/2020/01/with-edmonds-mayor-and-councilmembers-offering-support-striking-swedish-health-care-workers-rally-to-return-to-their-jobs/
With some email communication with some local leaders, and on inquiry with some physicians, I think people who are at risk who aren’t sick yet should start using sauna’s once a day – providing they can be in a sauna. The theory is that it would reduce the risk of infection.
I think our local leaders should find sauna’s. The virus initially hangs out in our sinuses before it migrates elsewhere. If we are initially infected, sitting in a sauna for 15 minutes at 135 (or above) degrees F will raise the air temperature in our sinuses, killing the virus.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2248758
https://www.who.int/csr/sars/survival_2003_05_04/en/
There are risks for older people using sauna’s, so some guidelines should be established:
https://www.agingoptions.com/blog/2017/02/03/is-sitting-in-a-sauna-good-for-seniors-experts-say-it-depends/
I find this article to be a good qualified statement on the use of sauna’s to prevent COVID-19, reduce infection.
https://saunamarketplace.com/can-sauna-kill-coronavirus
I am in contact with one of the Finnish scientists that published a study on this in 2010. I feel like apartment buildings and community homes should have a room converted to a sauna if possible.
After many days of sheltering in place, my husband and I took a walk down at the marina yesterday, to get some much-needed exercise and sunshine. We found many people there doing the same, calmly enjoying the day, respectfully giving each other the space needed. The exchanges we had with others in passing were kind and positive. We are all in this together! And we all need these moments of sharing a beautiful day with others, even as we maintain a safe distance.
Other than essential businesses and services, the entire economy (including the Stock Exchange) should be shut down for at least two to four weeks and the police should be given the right and duty to stop anyone to ask if they are on their way to the Dr. , the Grocery Store, the pharmacy or an essential job. If not, they should be ordered to go home or be arrested and taken back home or to jail. This is what China eventually ended up doing to stop the spread. This is called martial law and I suspect the President has the right to do do it, if he had the guts, and was interested in anything other than being praised by all the sycophants and “yes” people around him and getting himself re-elected. He doesn’t give a damn about anyone but himself and that’s coming across like stink on a skunk. You are right on the mark about Federal leadership, Mr. Former Mayor, and thanks and praise to you for having the guts to point it out.
I find the former Mayor’s perfect 20-20 hindsight and sniping at Trump unseemly right now. There will be plenty of time to place blame for the slow response at the federal, state and local levels (community spreading started here in Snohomish County by the way) after this blows over. I don’t appreciate him taking the time to stir up more divisiveness over national politics at this time and will publicly urge him to put a lid on it.
GOvenors can enact Marshall Law. You don’t need President to do it. WAshatonians know more about our state than Feds do.. or any other needs we need. Why did Inslee just give all our Rainy Day fund to schools? I’m lost on that one. Anyone know??
I’m in the age group that has to mostly remain at home. Being somewhat of a masochist I’ve been watching all of the televised news conferences. From that news I have learned that the people who really know how well the president and his administration are performing in regard to the virus rate the Feds response very high. Democratic governors Inslee, Newsome and Cuomo are pleased with what they’re receiving.
On a lighter note, does anyone know the difference between the coronavirus and the Boeing 737 Max? The coronavirus is airborne.
LOL!!!
I worked on some of the MAX software. It’s my professional opinion that the MAX need larger elevators for more pitch authority, and that software had nothing to do with it. A software fix to MCAS, which itself is a software work-around, is not appropriate. Wendover Production has some great transportation analysis, and in this video they highlight the challenges regarding bringing the 737 back into service.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvUpSFGRqEo
Boeing might be nationalized, which is socialization of their losses. Inslee should give the rest of WA the same tax breaks Boeing got. The 777x (by way of the virus) could experience the same fate as the MAX (by way of MCAS). This area will be depressed.
Thank you for your open upfront comments.
I believe most of the population all across our beautiful United States, will agree with much of what you have shared.
I don’t believe blame was directed toward the leadership of the White House as much as an acute awareness of NO LEADERSHIP from the White House. Better late than never? We shall see.
Unfortunately, we are all paying a painful price from the lack of intelligence, common sense, compassion and empathy, that we all desperately need at this time from the President and this administration.
I pray……God Bless America.
My personal experience so far has been that it is not difficult to find places to go for solitary walks, and we all know that exercise and fresh air help mentally and physically. I do hope “stop and escort home” will not become the case, and I suggest that we have too few police to do so anyway. Maybe a better idea is to control the spots where idiots gather, and leave the rest of us reasonable and responsible freedom of movement.
I love to eat lunch in my car on Sunset, I have discovered many places I can drive to for a solitary walk – even more solitary in the coming wet weather! – and I have been thinking of driving up to the mountains for a hike. I hope we don’t loose these possibilities.
Meanwhile
-home projects, and some home carpentry
-books and reading projects (Morrison’s multi-volume history of the US Navy in WWII; if I get through all that before the siege lifts – re-read Milton? Homer? It’s strengthening to read books by people who have also confronted hard times and adversity)
– music (I’m doing a survey of all the Beethoven piano sonatas – via CD)
There are plenty of ways to keep engaged and busy. I may even go so far as to clean house!
Friends are also doing a great job staying in touch via phone, e-mail, skype; we keep each other amused, focus on non-virus topics, and generally are very active forming and supporting our cyber group of dear friends. We can all support our wider communities and friends.
And once more, heart-felt gratitude to MEN for keeping us so much better informed than most communities can hope for.
I would be curious to know a year by year comparison for the last 20 year how many ventilators we had at the ready vs the number of nuclear war heads.
The number of nukes isn’t precipitous, they’ve been mostly recycled [decimated].
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Historical_nuclear_weapons_stockpiles_and_nuclear_tests_by_country
What’s the metal detector to ventilator ratio at Swedish?