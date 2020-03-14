Boys & Girls Clubs offering discounted all-day child care, free care for health professionals and first responders

In response to school closings as a result of COVID-19, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County announced that local clubs are offering discounted all-day child care.

“Normal child care rates will be discounted by 50% to lessen the impact on our families during school closures,” the club said in an announcement. And as a thank you to health care professionals and first responders, their children will be given free child care during this time, the announcement added.

“Space is available at most clubs for new members, please contact your local club for more information and availability.”

The announcement said that the clubs “offer high-quality, all-day educational programing that allows kids and teens the opportunity to explore a variety of programs and interests in a safe, supportive and fun environment.

There are Boys & Girls Clubs in Edmonds and Lynnwood, as well as many other Snohomish County locations. You can see the complete list of clubs here.