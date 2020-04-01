Cities encourage residents not to flush disposable wipes

As concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak have stores struggling to keep disinfecting wipes on shelves, cities are asking the public not to flush them down the toilet when they are finished using them.

For weeks, people have been stockpiling cleaning supplies including disinfecting wipes to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As more people use the disposable wipes, cities are encouraging them to remember that “disposable” does not mean “flushable.”

“Just because a wipe says ‘flushable’ or because it can physically make its way down your toilet – doesn’t mean you should flush it,” said Lynnwood spokesperson Julie Moore.

Recently, some Snohomish County cities — like Lake Stevens and Monroe — have reported seeing an increase in the number of times they clear blockages.

Though Lynnwood’s Public Works crews have not seen a noticeable increase in clogs caused by wipes, Moore said things routinely get flushed that should not be. About once a month, Moore said, the city’s wastewater treatment plant operators are required to take apart the pump to remove clogs.

“Our screens often do a pretty good job of catching things, but we do have wipes and other things that make their way into our pumps and cause a clog,” she said.

In addition to causing problems at the city’s treatment plant and lift stations, Moore said wipes can also get clogged in a resident’s portion of the sewer line, which could potentially cost them thousands of dollars.

Instead, she encouraged residents to remember to only flush the Four P’s — pee, poop, puke and (toilet) paper.

Edmonds Public Works Director Phil Williams said the Edmonds wastewater treatment plant– which serves Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace residents — has not had an increase in blockages.

As families quarantine together in their home, Williams estimated more wipes will be used to clean surfaces and hands, which could end up clogging pipes.

“It could happen anytime,” he said. “We would encourage people, if the flushable wipes they’re using are clean, just throw them in the trash,” he said.

–By Cody Sexton