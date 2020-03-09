City Council March 10 to further discuss Edmonds Senior Center financing request

While the Edmonds City Council normally meets in committees at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month, this week the council is set to hold a special 6 p.m. business meeting March 10 to further discuss an Edmonds Senior Center request for help in securing a $2 million line of credit.

The line of credit is aimed at helping the senior center gain access to a $4 million grant for new Edmonds Waterfront Center building construction that is now being withheld by the State of Washington.

The special meeting follows a nearly two-hour council discussion on the topic March 3. At that time, councilmembers agreed they needed more time to consider the request, and also wanted to further discuss City Attorney Jeff Taraday’s proposed amendments to the city’s current ground lease with the senior center.

Following the 6 p.m. meeting, the 7 p.m. meeting includes the following agendas:

Parks and Public Works Committee (Council Chamber)

– Authorization to submit two grants for Marina Beach Park redevelopment

– Edmonds Arts Festival, market and Urban Craft Fair event contracts

– Presentation of Professional Services Agreement with The Blueline Group for capital projects construction management, engineering and inspection services

– Report on bids for Phase 10 waterline replacement project

– Supplemental sgreement with WHPacific, Inc. for 84th Avenue overlay project

– Presentation of an agreement with Cascade Bicycle Club for the citywide pedestrian crossing enhancements project

– Rejection of bid for the Fishing Pier Rehabilitation Project

– Sound Transit funding agreement for the citywide bicycle improvements project

– 2019 Transportation Benefit District report

Finance Committee (Jury Meeting Room)

– January 2020 monthly financial report

Planning, Public Safety, and Personnel Committee (Police Training Room)

No agenda items listed

You can see the special meeting agenda here and the committee meeting agendas here.

The location for all meetings the Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. S., Edmonds.