City of Edmonds hires new public information officer

The City of Edmonds has hired Jamie Holter as its new half-time public information officer/communications strategist.

Her first day was Tuesday, March 17.

Holter, who has worked in state and county communications for more than 15 years, will spend much of her time getting information out to the public, community organizations, local media and businesses through press releases, the City of Edmonds website, and via social media such as Facebook and Twitter. Her current focus is communicating information about the city’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In addition to these duties, Holter will work with staff across city departments to strategize how to effectively engage the public regarding key city issues, initiatives and/or projects. This was a key priority for the mayor and city council when they added the position in the city’s 2020 budget.

“I’m delighted that Jamie has joined us this week as our new public information officer,” Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson said. “She couldn’t have started at more significant time.”

Holter noted that she and her family “have been long-time regulars here in Edmonds — visiting local shops and restaurants, biking to take the train to sporting events, and creating art projects for friends and family.” Taking the job in Edmonds “seemed like a perfect fit,” she said

Local business owners, residents and community groups interested in connecting with Holter may email here at jamie.holter@edmondswa.gov.