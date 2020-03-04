City of Edmonds rolls out ‘splashy’ logo and slogan for Creative District

The City of Edmonds’ Creative District now has a new logo and slogan.

After Gov. Jay Inslee announced the designation of downtown Edmonds as Washington’s first certified Creative District late in 2018, city staff — aided by a 19-member advisory committee — spent most of 2019 working on various issues related to the designation. Among them was creating a new graphic identity and slogan

Edmonds graphic designer Jeff Anderson, who was hired by the city to work with stakeholders to create the logo, called it both “inviting and playful.” The unique and distinctive ligature within the font is meant to express creativity. The graphic sitting atop the logo represents the city’s landmark central fountain, and also references the fount of creativity found in the Creative District, the city said in an announcement.

The district slogan is Connect. Create. Inspire. Make a Splash! According to a city announcement:

“Connect” is intended as a call to residents, business owners and visitors to come together in the District to engage in creative activities, events and businesses. “Create” is a natural invocation to creative types to pursue their endeavors, while “Inspire” is a hopeful message intended to encourage and motivate all parties to celebrate the creative. The sign-off — “Make a Splash!” — is intended to infuse some whimsy and playfulness, harkening back more literally to the fountain and Edmonds’ beachside locale, as well as evoking a more figurative, aspirational message of succeeding or excelling in one’s endeavors – “making a splash.”

“The Edmonds Creative District is a cornerstone of our local economy,” said Economic Development and Community Services Director Patrick Doherty, “and we’re excited about the roll out of the district’s new logo and slogan, which will serve as the mainstay of our intended PR campaign and outreach efforts.”