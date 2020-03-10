City: One Edmonds resident has tested positive for Covid-19

The City of Edmonds says that one Edmonds resident has tested positive for Covid-19, and that person is currently under quarantine.

That information comes from Edmonds Mayor Nelson, who learned it from the Snohomish Health District, and was announced Monday on the city’s Facebook page.

“Edmonds residents are reminded that through reasonable precautions, such as social distancing, hand-washing, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, and staying home if you are sick, we as a community can help slow the spread of this virus,” the city said in its announcement.

For detailed information about the virus and other updates visit the Health District’s website at: www.snohd.org/484/Novel-Coronavirus-2019