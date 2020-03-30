Closed Edmonds Fishing Pier covered with graffiti

The Edmonds Fishing Pier — closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak — was covered in graffiti over the weekend, but city parks staff said crews will clean up the mess.

“The pier was closed at the time and still is,” said Shannon Burley, City of Edmonds Interim Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services. “Our crews will pressure wash and clean it off, plus better reinforce the entrance.”

During this time of social distancing, the fishing pier, Marina Beach Park, the off-leash dog park and the Brackett’s Landing North parking lot are closed. So are the restrooms, playground equipment, sport courts and playground equipment. All parks, the beach and the beach walkway are open, Burley said.