Community Transit proposes more trips, new routing for fall 2020, spring 2021

Community Transit proposes to add more trips to existing bus service, and add new routing that expands coverage into neighborhoods not currently served. These changes would take effect this fall and in spring 2021. Public comment is invited through April 3.

With these changes, the agency aims to increase weekday and weekend trips, the frequency of service, expand coverage, and create new service that improves local bus connections in south Snohomish County

Over the next several years, Community Transit will expand and restructure service to prepare for connection to the regional Link light rail system that will open in Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace in 2024.

All changes are proposed for September 2020, except changes to Route 111, which may take place in March 2021.

Route 107 – Lynnwood Transit Center-Seaway Transit Center

This proposal would increase trip options for Mukilteo residents, provide more connections from Mukilteo to SwiftGreen Line, and expand service hours and coverage for local workers.

Proposal would double the number of trips to 16 per day; adding four morning trips northbound and four evening trips southbound.

Proposal would reroute buses off Mukilteo Speedway to serve the Harbour Pointe loop.

Route 109 – Ash Way PR-Lake Stevens TC

This proposal would provide service to Swedish Medical Center Mill Creek Campus and new housing developments along Meadow Road and Meridian Avenue east of I-5, while removing duplication of Route 201/202 service on Ash Way.

Proposal would reroute buses off Ash Way to serve Meadow Road on the east side of I-5.

Route 109 would no longer serve Mariner Park & Ride.

Route 111 – Brier-Alderwood Mall

This proposal would change Route 111 from a short, peak-hour only route to a longer, all-day bidirectional route improving east-west connections in south Snohomish County.

Proposal would extend Route 111 west past Mountlake Terrace Transit Center, north on 66 th Avenue W, west to Swedish Medical Center, north to Edmonds Community College, then east on 188 th to Alderwood Mall.

Avenue W, west to Swedish Medical Center, north to Edmonds Community College, then east on 188 to Alderwood Mall. Proposal would add 30 trips each weekday and 26 trips on Saturdays.

Proposal would provide a direct ride between Mountlake Terrace Transit Center and both the Edmonds Park & Ride and Edmonds Community College.

Route 112 – Mountlake Terrace-Ash Way PR

This proposal would provide improved connections between major park & rides that are impacted by Sound Transit Link light rail construction and the Swamp Creek Park & Ride, which has available parking.

Proposal would add 36 trips each weekday to create 15-minute service frequency in the morning and afternoon peak periods.

Route 435 – Seattle-Canyon Park

This proposal would add one northbound trip in the early afternoon to address crowding.

Community Transit is taking public comment on this this proposal through April 2.

Community Transit staff will answer your questions on this proposal at the following events:

Tuesday, March 10 at noon – Community Transit Live webcast on Facebook

Tuesday, March 24 at noon – Community Transit Live webcast on Facebook

Visit www.facebook.com/communitytransit to participate live.

A public hearing before the Community Transit Board of Directors will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 2 at Community Transit, 7100 Hardeson Road in Everett.

More information is available at www.communitytransit.org/proposedservice.