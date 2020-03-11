Coronavirus: Edmonds CC baseball team plays in empty stadium after college bans spectators

There was the familiar sound of batted balls, dugout chatter and player introductions during Wednesday’s Edmonds Community College Triton baseball game, but one sound was eerily missing — the sound of cheering fans.

The Tritons and the visiting Lower Columbia College Red Devils played their Northwest Athletic Conference baseball game Wednesday night in front of empty grandstands after Edmonds Community College administrators announced that all sporting events at the school would be played without any spectators. The policy took effect on Wednesday and will continue at least through this weekend, March 14 and 15.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Edmonds Community College will host their home athletic contests with no fans or spectators until further notice,” read a statement of the school’s website and posted at entrances to Triton Field, the school’s outdoor athletic complex.

“Based on recommendations of Snohomish County Health District, we are helping to slow the progress of the virus in the greater community,” the statement continued.

Wednesday’s baseball game was the first event played before empty grandstands under the new policy. The school’s upcoming contests this week include a softball game on Friday and a pair of baseball doubleheaders over the weekend.

While fans will not be able to view Triton games this week in person, the contests will be live-streamed on the Edmonds CC athletic department’s YouTube and BoxCast channels.