Coronavirus: Edmonds CC baseball team plays in empty stadium after college bans spectators

Posted: March 10, 2020 12
Lower Columbia’s Grant Henry slides into home to score in the 11th inning in front of an empty grandstand Wednesday night at Edmonds Community College. The college announced it will be playing athletic contest this week — and possibly beyond — without any spectators due to Covid-19 coronavirus concerns. (Photos by Doug Petrowski)

There was the familiar sound of batted balls, dugout chatter and player introductions during Wednesday’s Edmonds Community College Triton baseball game, but one sound was eerily missing — the sound of cheering fans.

The Tritons and the visiting Lower Columbia College Red Devils played their Northwest Athletic Conference baseball game Wednesday night in front of empty grandstands after Edmonds Community College administrators announced that all sporting events at the school would be played without any spectators. The policy took effect on Wednesday and will continue at least through this weekend, March 14 and 15.

The policy announcing no spectators would be allowed into the Triton Field grandstands sits outside the locked doors of the facility Wednesday night.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Edmonds Community College will host their home athletic contests with no fans or spectators until further notice,” read a statement of the school’s website and posted at entrances to Triton Field, the school’s outdoor athletic complex.

“Based on recommendations of Snohomish County Health District, we are helping to slow the progress of the virus in the greater community,” the statement continued.

A lone fan watches the Edmonds Community College Tritons’ baseball game Wednesday night from outside of Triton Field. Spectators were not allowed entrance into the facility due to a new college policy aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Wednesday’s baseball game was the first event played before empty grandstands under the new policy. The school’s upcoming contests this week include a softball game on Friday and a pair of baseball doubleheaders over the weekend.

While fans will not be able to view Triton games this week in person, the contests will be live-streamed on the Edmonds CC athletic department’s YouTube and BoxCast channels.

 

