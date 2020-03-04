Council considers line of credit request to ensure completion of Waterfront Center construction

The Edmonds City Council devoted about two hours of its Tuesday night business meeting to an Edmonds Senior Center request for the city’s help in securing a $2 million line of credit, aimed at shaking loose a $4 million grant for new building construction that is now being withheld by the State of Washington.

City Finance Director Scott James explained to the council that the state’s award of $4 million for the senior center’s new $16.35 million Waterfront Center project is contingent on the center being able to show that it has received funding commitments to finish building the project. The senior center has raised $14 million but has a $2.3 million gap to close for funding construction.

“That $4 million is being held back — it’s being held hostage until the Edmonds Senior Center staff can actually show a funding commitment package,” James said.

James also noted that the senior center has received $1,037,278 in pledges that come due between now and the end of 2025. Since the construction is scheduled to be completed in late September to early October 2020, the center will have to borrow funds until the pledges are paid, he added.

Senior Center Executive Director Farrell Fleming explained why the senior center is in this particular fix: The center can’t get a loan from the bank because it doesn’t own the land at 220 Railroad Ave. where the new Waterfront Center is being built, which could serve as collateral. The city owns the property where the former senior center — since torn down — stood, and has a ground lease agreement with the senior center for the new building.

To address this issue, the senior center is asking the city to help it secure a $2 million line of credit. Under this proposal, James explained, the center would obtain a loan from a bank and the city would guarantee the loan y depositing $2 million into a certificate of deposit at the bank making the loan.

“We’re here because we need that kind of guarantee,” Fleming said. “We hope we use very little of the line of credit. That’s our plan. But the state needs to be assured. And as soon as they’re assured that we have enough money gathered in either cash, pledges or financing that they will go ahead and release that $4 million — and we will keep on our construction schedule.”

Under the current proposal, the loan would start as a line of credit of up to $2 million that the senior center could draw on through Oct. 31, 2020 to pay construction costs. James said. The ending balance after Oct. 31 would become a seven-year term loan.

James presented proposals from three banks interested in providing funds for the projects, with a mix of investment rates, loan rates and loan fees.

City Attorney Jeff Taraday then introduced to the council his working draft of an amendment to the city’s current ground lease with the senior center. One of the overarching goals, Taraday explained, was “to essentially try to ensure that this did not become a loan. We’re signing on to a guarantee and we’re …hoping that the city’s $2 million CD comes back to the city.”Many of the terms in the proposed amendment “are designed to, frankly, create as much motivation as possible for the senior center’s possible donor pool to be as generous as possible over the next many years,” Taraday said — to ensure the loan is paid back.

For example, he said, the senior center’s land lease term with the city could be shortened if the senior center doesn’t meet its payment obligations by the loan maturity date in 2027. “If the senior center borrows $2 million and pays every cent of it back, there’s nothing to lose off the lease term,” Taraday said. “It’s only the city’s payments as guarantor that shave time off of the lease term.”

Taraday then moved on to another part of the draft amendment to the ground lease, which proposes changes in allowed uses of the property — mostly related to catering arrangements for the facility.

“We have leverage right now,” Taraday said. “We’re about to guarantee a $2 million loan. If there’s anything about the original ground lease that needed to be clarified in our favor, this would be the time to ask for that.”

In addition to providing programming for seniors during the day, the center will be used by the city for multigenerational programming and will also be available for private rentals such as weddings and other events. The exclusive caterer selected by the senior center for that work is Edmonds-Based FeedMe Hospitality, which runs well-known Edmonds restaurants Salt & Iron and Bar Dojo, among others.

However, Taraday said he wants to ensure the city can have some say over that catering agreement — which has not yet been signed — and that the city can host its own events without having to use catering services. Examples of these would include sack lunches brought in by class or event attendees, or potluck food events.

The draft amendment presented by Taraday also requests that the city have first-priority use of one of the four second-floor Waterfront Center classrooms on weekdays when the Edmonds School District isn’t scheduled to be in session, such as weekday holidays, school breaks and summer vacations.

After a significant amount of discussion, Councilmember Vivian Olson made a motion that the council support the portion of Taraday’s draft amendment dealing with the loan payback and possible penalties if the seven-year term isn’t met. That motion was approved 6-1 with Buckshnis voting against.

Regarding the rest of the document, councilmembers agreed they wanted to take additional time to read through it. A special business meeting will be held just prior to the March 10 committee meetings so councilmembers can give Taraday further direction. Then, the city attorney will work with senior center officials to finalize the amendment so that a decision on the line of credit and land lease amendments can be made at the council’s March 17 meeting.

In other action Tuesday night, the council heard 2019 reports from the city’s public defender and from the Mayors’ Climate Protection Committee.

Another agenda item — an ordinance amending the Edmonds Community Development Code to add “Hotel” as a permitted use in the commercial waterfront zone — was postponed due to the lateness of the hour.

— By Teresa Wippel