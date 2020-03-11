Council OKs amendment to senior center ground lease; financing details set to be finalized March 17

The Edmonds City Council agreed Tuesday night to move forward with an amendment to the city’s ground lease with the Edmonds Senior Center, setting the stage for a vote next week to finalize the center’s request for help to secure a $2 million line of credit so it can complete its new Waterfront Center building.

At last week’s council meeting, City Finance Director Scott James explained that a $4 million state grant for the senior center’s new $16.35 million Waterfront Center project is contingent on the center being able to show that it has received funding commitments to finish the project. The senior center has raised $14 million but has a $2.3 million gap to close.

The proposal before the council calls for the senior center to get a bank loan — in the form of a line of credit — with the city guaranteeing the loan by depositing $2 million into a certificate of deposit. The senior center plans to draw on that credit line through Oct. 31, 2020 to pay construction costs. The ending balance — if any — after Oct. 31 would become a seven-year term loan.

The city owns the property where the former senior center — since torn down — stood, and has a ground lease agreement with the senior center for the new building. An amendment to that ground lease — proposed last week by City Attorney Jeff Taraday — was the focus of robust council discussion Tuesday night,

Taraday’s proposed amendment doesn’t just address financing terms to ensure the senior center pays back any money it ends up drawing from the line of credit. It also lists numerous changes related to allowed uses of the property — mostly addressing catering arrangements for the facility. Since last week, city staff and senior center officials have been reviewing those items proposed by Taraday and have come to agreement on all of them.

Councilmembers Tuesday night took a deep dive into some of the details, with a particular focus on facility usage for events outside of daytime programming for seniors.

Councilmember Laura Johnson, herself a former event planner, wanted to know about arrangements for bringing alcohol to events on the facility’s second floor, which would be available for use by people who couldn’t afford to have catered events, which will be limited to the first floor. The exclusive caterer selected by the senior center is Edmonds-Based FeedMe Hospitality, which runs well-known Edmonds restaurants Salt & Iron and Bar Dojo, among others. The unanswered question Tuesday night was whether second-floor groups could get a banquet permit or otherwise be authorized to serve alcohol — or whether they would be required to purchase alcohol through the caterer. City staff promised to address that issue prior to next week’s vote.

Another event-hosting question came from Councilmember Susan Paine, who asked whether the senior center has considered equity issues related to rental costs, “and how you view your role in serving all of Edmonds?” Senior Center Executive Director Farrell Fleming replied that non-profit groups will get a large discount to use the Waterfront Center, but stressed that the senior center will need to charge enough to cover annual operating expenses. The rental fees in part were based on as analysis from a food services consultant, which surveyed 11 revenues total and did cross comparisons before rates were set.

The financing elements of Taraday’s amendment to the ground lease, meanwhile, include incentives aimed at ensuring the loan is paid back. For example, the senior center’s land lease term with the city could be shortened if the center doesn’t meet its payment obligations by the loan maturity date in 2027.

City Councilmember Diane Buckshnis, however, reiterated her belief that including both waterfront center operations and financing in the amended ground lease agreement was too complex. She instead made a motion to separate eight portions of the amended lease dealing with waterfront center operations from the banking terms governing the $2 million line of credit.

“I think a separate operating agreement also needs to occur, but it doesn’t have to be tied to this (financial) transaction,” Buckhnis said, adding the city has time to finalize the operating agreement separately.

Councilmember Kristiana Johnson said she supported Buckshnis’s proposal to separate the two, adding it was “muddying the waters including the operating lease and I don’t think it’s necessary.”

Also speaking in support of the measure was Councilmember Vivian Olson, who said that “the simplicity of handling the ground lease as a ground lease and the operating agreement as an operating agreement just makes sense.”

Council President Adrienne Fraley-Monillas disagreed, stating Buckshnis’ motion “drastically changes what’s been worked out between finance, the senior center, recreation, the council.” She was supported by Councilmembers Paine and Laura Johnson, who reiterated that all the elements should be in the same agreement. Mayor Nelson then weighed in, adding he also opposed Buckshnis’ proposal. The amendment as proposed “is in the best interests of the city,” Nelson said.

In the end, the council voted 4-3 (with Councilmember Luke Distelhorst joining the majority) against the Buckshnis motion.

Then Fraley-Monillas introduced a motion to approve the negotiated land lease amendment as presented. Councilmember Laura Johnson proposed an amendment — approved unanimously — requesting that her earlier question about second-floor catering be addressed. After that, Buckshnis proposed an amendment to remove two catering-related elements (reduced from the eight items she proposed earlier), but that also failed 4-3.

The motion to approve the land lease amendments was finally approved 5-0 with Buckshnis and Kristiana Johnson abstaining.

Now that the land lease amendment has been approved, the council March 17 is scheduled to OK finalized loan and banking details for the $2 million line of credit.

In another matter discussed at Tuesday night’s meeting, councilmembers broached the idea of meeting remotely to minimize the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus). The idea would be to have councilmembers call in from home via speaker rather than coming the council chambers. Details related to running the meetings and taking public comment would still need to be worked out, but the council will discuss the idea further on March 17.

— By Teresa Wippel