Council set to vote March 17 on Edmonds Waterfront Center financing, plan for meeting online

In what may be the last in-person Edmonds City Council meeting for a while, councilmembers March 17 are set to address a range of items — including whether to approve — after earlier discussions — a revised ground lease with the Edmonds Senior Center and a $2 million line of credit to complete Waterfront Center building construction.

The council is also scheduled to decide whether to move council meetings online after this week to address concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak. In a related COVID-19 matter, the council will consider updates to the city’s communicable disease/illness policy for its employees.

Other items on the council agenda include consideration of a proposal to add a “hotel” designation as a permitted use in the city’s commercial waterfront zone, an update on the city’s climate goals project, and a proclamation recognizing Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day.

The council will hold a special meeting prior to the business meeting — at 6:45 p.m. — to interview candidates for appointment to the Edmonds Public Facilities District Board.

The business meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can see the complete agenda here.