COVID-19 daily report for Edmonds and Snohomish County: March 23, 2020

Publisher’s note: We have created this ongoing report on information related to COVID-19 as it applies to our communities. It will be updated regularly to reflect changing information.
Our latest coverage
As stay-at-home orders enacted to protect public health, local businesses begin shutting their doors
Governor issues statewide stay-at-home order to slow spread of COVID-19
Edmonds School District to begin issuing Chromebooks, other learning resources Wednesday
With members dependent on group meetings, Alcoholics Anonymous faces challenges in time of social distancing
Edmonds Chamber Foundation announces business-to-business support grants
Updated March 23: Directory of Edmonds restaurants offering takeout, delivery
Reader view: ‘We can help each other pull through’
Now more than ever, the Edmonds Food Bank needs volunteers
SnoPUD announces Community Support Plan to help residents, small businesses affected by COVID-19
Washington State Department of Health updates
Stay Home to Conserve Hospital Resources
Thank you for your excellent information.
Thank you again for compiling this information every day. The figures are much more readable with the black numbers! Can you put a gap in for the Sundays (3/22) when there’s no data available? It sounds nit-picky, but without it, the increase from Saturday to Monday looks like a big, one-day jump.
Thanks Brian — we can note that there is no data available on Sundays. Unfortunately now we are running out of room to include all days so will be only including the last few days to try to give people a snapshot.