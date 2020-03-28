COVID-19 daily report for Edmonds and Snohomish County: March 27, 2020

Publisher’s note: We have created this ongoing report on information related to COVID-19 as it applies to our communities. It will be updated regularly to reflect changing information.

We’re All In This Together

Remember early March? The kids were in school, and we only needed to stay home from work if we were sick. Today, the US has more cases of COVID-19 (81,321 and growing) than any other country in the world, including Italy and China. This virus has deeply affected all of us. It has changed the way we shop, the way we interact, the way we learn, the way we work, the way we worship, the way we play, and the way we plan for the future. And just as the virus has affected us all, we all have a responsibility to stop it. All of us. Young and old. We are all in this together, and, unless we are doing something on the governor’s list of essential activities, we need to just stay home. Not run to the office quick to get the mouse I wish I brought home. Not drive to the beach where surely there won’t be that many people. Not visit my friend just for a minute. Not let the kids play with the neighbor kids. We need to stay home. We are all in this together, at least six feet apart.

Are you looking for ways to help?

Are you a health care practitioner licensed in another state? We are now activating emergency volunteer health practitioners for the COVID-19 response. Under this program, a volunteer health practitioner who is licensed in another state may practice in Washington without obtaining a Washington license. These emergency volunteers will help meet emerging demands for health practitioners in areas impacted by COVID-19. A health practitioner must be in good standing in their home state and be registered with the Department of Health as an emergency volunteer. For more information and to register, see the Department of Health website.

Are you eligible to donate blood? Blood donation is an essential activity because it saves lives. Contact Bloodworks Northwest to make an appointment. In order to meet social distancing recommendations and ensure the best and safest experience possible, they are accepting scheduled appointments only. It’s important for donors to keep their appointments, and make future appointments now to ensure blood stays available in our community.

Do you know a child? Call or videochat with a child today and listen to how their day was. Did they read a book today? Maybe you can read one with them.

Do you know someone who lives alone? Social distancing may be particularly isolating for them. Reach out and let them know you are thinking about them.

Daily update on COVID-19 case numbers

Our Department of Health COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with the number of people confirmed to have positive cases and the number of people who have died of COVID-19 in Washington State. As of this writing, 3,700 people in Washington have tested positive for COVID-19, and 175 have died of the disease. We are very likely to see more people with COVID-19 identified in the coming days.