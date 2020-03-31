COVID-19 daily report for Edmonds and Snohomish County: March 30, 2020

Publisher’s note: We have created this ongoing report on information related to COVID-19 as it applies to our communities. It will be updated regularly to reflect changing information.
Our latest coverage
Scratch Distillery switches from spirits to sanitizer to support first responders
Long-time ACE president John Reed dies after contracting COVID-19
State creates online form to report violators of ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order
Can’t get through to apply for unemployment? State says benefits will be retroactive
Edmonds police chief: One officer tests positive for COVID-19; others awaiting results
Updated March 30: Directory of Edmonds restaurants offering takeout, delivery
Snohomish County extends deadline for individual property taxpayers to June 1
From Nurse Stefan: Spread the word, not the virus
Washington State Department of Health update
Caring for your financial health
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing financial hardship and uncertainty for many of us. Let’s look at some of the resources that might help.