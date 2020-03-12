Eat at MOD Pizza March 12 and benefit EWHS senior class prom, graduation

Eat food from MOD Pizza in Lynnwood Thursday, March 12 and benefit Edmonds-Woodway’s senior class of 2020 prom and graduation ceremony expenses.

In the days of “social distancing,” organizers say you can order by phone or online and pick up your pizza or salad to go.

The fundraiser runs from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Just mention the EWHS Class of 2020, and MOD Pizza will donate 20% of all proceeds to the Edmonds Woodway Senior Class.

MOD Pizza is located at 19718 Highway 99, Bldg 4, Ste. 103 in Lynnwood Crossroads.