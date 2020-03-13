Edmonds Art Beat: 10 ways to support the local art scene right now

In this unique time amidst closures and cancellations, there are still many ways to support local artists in our community.

10 ways you can support art in the community:

Visit a local gallery. Many of our galleries in Edmonds are still open right now and make for a good outing to enjoy local art. Purchasing from local galleries means you are supporting an artist directly. It’s always good to call ahead to verify open hours as many businesses are adjusting daily. Commission a local artist. Reach out to a local artist to see if they have availability to do a custom art piece or commissioned work. This can make a big difference to an artist who would typically be showing work at the Art Walk or at a local venue. Get busy on social media. Liking and following local artists and businesses helps them grow their business. Many businesses are offering online interaction and shopping opportunities through their social media accounts right now. Make your own art. Stop by the ARTSpot downtown, or call and order over the phone, and pick up supplies to make your own art. This is a great time to explore your own creativity and find your inner artist. Take a walk. Take the time to view the art in the community by enjoying our local murals, statues and the beautifully dressed windows of many local businesses. Enjoy a movie. The Edmonds Theater is showing movies on an adjusted schedule. Check their website to see what is currently showing. Make a donation. We are very lucky to have access in our community to strong theater programs and performance venues. Many of these organizations are non-profits and will be challenged during these times. Considering making a donation or if you have tickets for a postponed event, hold on to them or gift them. Check out local musicians. Many musicians will still be playing at local establishments and rely on tips as their main source of income. Stream new music. Search out local artists on your streaming devices. Each time you listen to a song by a local and/or independent artist you are helping them build their base. Ask for lessons. Musicians who are currently seeing their hours diminish might be willing to take on a student right now and many can do this virtually through Skype or Facetime. Don’t be afraid to approach a musician and ask if they would be open to giving you a lesson.

Events still happening in town:

Ballyhoo Theatre Mainstage presents Ruthless! The Musical

A delightful production exploring the themes of stage mothers and precocious brats. Eight-year-old Tina Denmark does everything she can to get the part of Pippi in her school show. Ruthless! Is directed by Shileah Corey and has a multi-generational cast of seven. Performances are Fridays and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

The Phoenix Theatre

9673 Firdale Ave

Now through March 22

Tickets $12 – $15

Learn more here

Read the review here

Live music and karaoke at Gravity Lounge and Wine Bar

Check out Gravity Lounge and Wine Bar’s calendar to find live music, karaoke and other events still going on. Local musicians can contact directly if looking for an establishment to play at. Visit the website here.

Live music, open mics and karaoke at Engels Pub

Engels Pub has a variety of entertainment options and a full calendar that can be viewed here.

Closures and cancellations:

As of March 12, the following are known to be closed and/or canceled. Please confirm on your own before visiting any venue.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: March events currently postponed Art Walk Edmonds: March event has been canceled Edmonds Library: Temporarily closed Frances Anderson Center: Temporarily closed Cascadia Art Museum: Temporarily closed Edmonds Historical Museum: Temporarily closed Edmonds Driftwood Players: March events currently postponed Phoenix Theater: No March events currently Black Box Theater: Events canceled through March 21



— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.