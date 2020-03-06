Edmonds Art Beat: Ballyhoo Theater presents ‘Ruthless’ — plus local art and featured musicians this week

What to Do – LUNAFEST canceled

This space was going to be devoted to promoting LUNAFEST, the 19th annual Women’s Film Festival benefiting Snohomish County Girls on the Run. But the event — set for this Sunday, March 8 at Edmonds Community College’s Black Box Theatre — has been canceled. That’s because Edmonds Community College has canceled all events of 50 or more people on its campus until further notice due to concerns about COVID-19 (coronavirus). Megan Wolfe of Snohomish County Girls on the Run says she hopes to reschedule the event soon, “depending on how things progress.”

What to See

Opening weekend for Ballyhoo Theatre and opportunities to enjoy local art on your own time.

Ballyhoo Theatre Mainstage presents Ruthless! The Musical

A delightful production exploring the themes of stage mothers and precocious brats. Featuring 8-year-old Tina Denmark, who does everything she can to get the part of Pippi in her school show. Ruthless! is directed by Shileah Corey and has a multi-generational cast of seven. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

The Phoenix Theatre

9673 Firdale Ave

March 6-22

Tickets $12 – $15

Learn more here

Edmonds Art Commission presents Underwater Photography

Underwater photography from Carl Baird, Drew Collins, Audrey Garbacik, Pat Gunderson, Bruce Kerwin and Jen Vanderhoof is presented by the Edmonds Art Commision at the Edmonds Library. Take a closer look at what lies beneath the surface in this exhibit dedicated to underwater creatures. Focused on images taken in the Puget Sound and Salish Sea — come see these creatures close up.

Edmonds Library

650 Main St.through March 18

FREE

Northwest Collects at Cascadia Art Museum

Branching out from local artists, the newest exhibition at Cascadia Art Museum showcases a selection of art and decorative objects from regional collections which are rarely exhibited in Washington State museums. Fine art includes European and American paintings that span from Albert Bierstadt (1830-1932) to German Expressionist Karl Hofer (1878-1955) and works of American regionalism and Impressionism. Photographers include Diane Arbus (1923-1971); William Mortensen (1887-1965), George Platt Lyns (1907-1955) and others.

Cascadia Art Museum

190 Sunset Ave., Suite E

Learn more here

What to Hear

Country music and Classical, a conundrum of choice.

Country music legend Lorrie Morgan at ECA

Grand Ole Opry lifetime member Lorrie Morgan will be coming to Edmonds this March! Lorrie made her professional debut at age 13 on the Opry. Daughter of Grand Ole Opry star George Morgan, Lorrie is the first woman in her genre to begin her career with three consecutive Platinum albums. Her latest Album is Letting Go… Slow, a collection of everything from heartache to bright and shiny humor.

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

Friday, March 13th 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $34-$69 at www.edmondscenterforthearts.org

Cascade Symphony Orchestra to perform Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 From the New World

Musical works of three renowned Eastern European composers are being featured by the Cascade Symphony Orchestra with conductor Michael Miropolsky. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. with a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m. by KING-FM personality Dave Beck. Featured performers include Seattle clarinetists Benjamin Lulich and Emil Khudyev as the concert’s Hazel Miller Foundation soloists.

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave N

Monday, March 9, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $15-$27 here.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.