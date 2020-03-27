Edmonds Art Beat: Enjoying color, comic art and murals with artist Andrew Miller

For the last 15 years Andrew has been a professional artist in the Puget Sound area. While some of his work has been found in Edmonds businesses in the past, right now the majority of his work can be seen in the greater Seattle area. Andrew is currently in Edmonds and enjoying being close to his family and our community.

For the last six years, Andrew has been teaching through the Seattle School District, offering enrichment classes in comic art and mural design. In addition, he paints murals throughout the city, for private commissions and in neighborhoods. Many of the grant- and public-funded projects he has lined up have been put on hold with the current uncertainty regarding the coronavirus.

Andrew’s creations are colorful and unique. He hand brushes his outdoor art and uses a variety of paints, many of which have been donated from individuals who used them for former house projects. He can often be seen driving around with many paint cans in his car so he can touch up and fix vandalism on outdoor art installations.

Despite the sudden change to his livelihood — something many artists are experiencing right now — Andrew keeps a very optimistic view. He sees this time as important to support other artists and in turn support local businesses. He is also using this time to observe, get creative with collaborations and activate new projects.

One of these new projects is offering his sought-after comic and mural design classes online. You can drop in for a class or signup for multiple. Classes are on Tuesdays and Thursdays and sign-ups can be done online here.

As we look for ways to support the local businesses, I encourage you all to think of the artists as well. Many artists work in a freelance environment and do not have easy access to benefits as work has disappeared. Andrew has been an advocate in the artist community; he has been working hard to help his fellow artists find grants and other access to support during these times. For those who can support, this is a great time to hire an artist for a private commission. Andrew is currently accepting requests for private commissions as well as mural projects. Reach out now to plan a future project; it is a perfect time to think of a creative solution for a cement wall, a garage door or the side of a business. The options are endless.

Find out more about Andrew here and follow him onFacebook here

More ways to support the Edmonds arts community – as shared by the Edmonds Arts Commission

Make a donation to a favorite organization

Donate the cost of your ticket for a canceled show instead of requesting a refund

See a show or view “virtual galleries” online

See if you can purchase goods or service online from a local artist or gallery

Closures and Cancellations:

As of March 26, the following are known to be closed and/or canceled, please confirm on your own before making any schedule changes.

Cascade Symphony: April 19 concert has been canceled

Edmonds Center for the Arts: March events currently postponed

Art Walk Edmonds: March has been canceled

Edmonds Library: Temporarily closed

Edmonds Theater: Temporarily closed

Frances Anderson Center: Temporarily closed

Cascadia Art Museum: Temporarily closed

Edmonds Historical Museum: Temporarily closed

Gallery North: Temporarily closed

Edmonds Driftwood Players: March events currently postponed

Phoenix Theater: No March events currently

Black Box Theater: Events canceled through March

— By Rachel Gardner