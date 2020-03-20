Edmonds Art Beat: Even with social distancing, you can find your inner artist

Art is a great outlet to help remain calm and connected. Our local ARTspot has many ways to find your inner artist while practicing safe social distancing.

Things might look a little different around town lately as we learn to adjust to a new way of life. As many individuals are now working from home, have children at home during the day or are looking for a new way to relax in a time of uncertainty, art can be a conduit to the calm we need.

Local shop ARTspot, at 408 Main St., is currently open and ready to provide a variety of options for all, whether a never-ever, a novice, a “not me,” a dabbler, a hobbyist, an expert or a professional.

ARTspot is offering many ways for interested individuals to interact with the shop. For the self-isolated who prefers to limit interaction as much as possible, you are welcome to call the store directly and one of the artist-trained employees who answers the phone will answer your questions. For those like myself, who might need a little inspiration on a new project, they can give you ideas by age group (options for the toddlers through the centenarians), by medium (oil, acrylic, watercolor, sketch, coloring books, how to books, etc) or by your general feeling today (needing a colorful project, spring-focused, silly or more). Once you have decided on the items to be packaged up, they can take payment over the phone, and when you arrive you simply call the shop and they will bring your package out to your car. Yes, we have a fully curbside art supply shop in town waiting to help you!

For those who are preferring to visit the shop, ARTspot is still open during normal business hours and following all recommended protocols for cleanliness and distancing. This is a great time to start new projects or finish old.

The ARTspot team shared some fun ideas for projects when I contacted them. I learned that what is offered is so much more than just supplies. Many of the resources can give you the inspiration you didn’t even know you needed. Artist-created coloring books, comic book creations, inspirational quotes, art history — or even get inspired to paint some happy trees like Bob Ross. Feeling personally stumped with how to engage my tweens with activities not screen-related, I felt a ping of ‘aha’ when I found the Marvel comic drawing book.

ARTspot offers ideas on social media as well. Make sure to follow on Facebook and Instagram for fresh projects, announcements and more.

Closures and Cancellations:

As of March 12, the following are known to be closed and/or canceled, please confirm on your own before making any schedule changes.

Edmonds Arts Festival, 2020 event canceled

Edmonds Center for the Arts: March events currently postponed

Art Walk Edmonds: March has been canceled

Edmonds Library: Temporarily closed

Edmonds Theater: Temporarily closed

Frances Anderson Center: Temporarily closed

Cascadia Art Museum: Temporarily closed

Edmonds Historical Museum: Temporarily closed

Gallery North: Temporarily closed

Edmonds Driftwood Players: March events currently postponed

Phoenix Theater: No March events currently

Black Box Theater: Events canceled through March 21

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.