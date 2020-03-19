Edmonds Arts Festival organizers make ‘difficult decision’ to cancel 2020 event

For the first time in 64 years, Edmonds won’t have an arts festival.

The Edmonds Arts Festival and Foundation announced Thursday that they are canceling the June 2020 Edmonds Arts Festival and associated events to protect the health and safety of community members, artists, volunteers, visitors and Edmonds School District students.

“This was a difficult decision for our board members, who put in countless hours all year round to produce the festival, said Festival President arbara Norgaard Reid. “Having to cancel for the first time in 64 years, even though it was for the right reasons, saddened us, as we love putting on the festival and are proud of our contribution to the Edmonds community, to the arts, and to the artists.”

According to an organization announcement, Arts Festival and Arts Festival Foundation members plan to present “a very robust” festival in summer 2021, and will be looking forward to other opportunities to support the arts in Edmonds throughout this year and next.

Information regarding next steps and refunds for artists, vendors and others will soon be posted on the website at www.edmondsartsfestival.com.