Edmonds business community adapting to coronavirus concerns

It was the customer that Jenny Murphy, owner of Sound Styles in downtown Edmonds, never expected.

The woman walked in, told Murphy she was in town working with the federal Centers for Disease Control, and then picked out a blouse, bought it and was off to lunch nearby with a friend. “I try to support local businesses,” she said.

Support is what city business owners want to encourage as they adapt to COVID-19 (coronavirus) precautions that seem to change every 24 hours. Patrick Doherty, City of Edmonds economic development and community services director, said the city has more than 4,000 licensed businesses. Those include far more than “brick and mortar’”stores; they range from attorneys and accountants, to counselors and real estate brokers, to home businesses. Last year, the city received $8.5 million in sales tax revenue from local business.

Both merchants and the city want to protect the health of the community and the vitality of businesses. The tough question in this time of uncertainty is, how to do it?

Tracy Felix’s ARTspot is a riot of color on Main Street. It is, she says, the only independent art supply store left in Snohomish County; and that her customers come from all over.

She is “thinking outside the box” to keep local artists supplied and the ARTspot thriving.

Many of Edmonds’ most visible businesses are restaurants; There are more than three dozen in the downtown core; with dozens more in Westgate, on Highway 99, in Perrinville, Five Corners and scattered throughout the city.

Partners Andrew Leckie and Shubert Ho of the Feedme Hospitality and Restaurant Group, own Salt & Iron, Bar Dojo, Shooby Doo Catering, the Mar-Ket, and have part ownership of San Kai Sushi.

Leckie said that area restaurants have not seen a “… dramatic impact at this point” but he acknowledges that “… these are scary times” for the industry. He and his partner employ a staff of 200, adding that they are very much aware of any ripple effect a coronavirus-related impact could have on wages, which in turn could hit workers paying rent, mortgages and bills. The company, he said, is constantly adjusting its business model. The Shooby Doo Catering operation has already had seven events cancel their functions because of worries about COVID-19.

But, Leckie says everyone at the Feedme Group is grateful that Edmonds residents are supporting all local restaurants, adding: “That’s a vote of confidence.” And, his group is looking to provide service so customers can call in for take out’orders. “If you don’t feel comfortable coming in,” he says, “we want to accommodate you.”

Other restaurants are beefing up their to-go services and either offering their own delivery service or signing up with existing food delivery operations. Leckie says: “We’re trying to be dedicated to maintaining everyone’s health… and we are in business for the long run.”

Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Greg Urban said the chamber is creating lists of businesses that will offer delivery and pick-up options and that the chamber has that growing list on its website. He also urges customers to share their experiences with local business on Facebook or other social media.

Walnut Street Coffee is a comfortable, welcoming cafe; a place to catch up on the latest news, gossip and spend time for as many as 500 to 800 customers a day. The cafe’s function as a community living room is now part of the dilemma for owner Pam Stuller. Something as simple as a communal copy of the newspaper getting handled daily by dozens of people is now a concern.

Stuller’s coffee shop is about to celebrate its 14th anniversary. There are 10 full-time employees. Part of their job, now several times a day, is to thoroughly clean Walnut Street. Customers now go through one full container of soap in the restrooms, when that used to last a week. Stuller knows what she needs to do to make the shop thrive, and that now creates what she calls “…a moral dilemma.”

So, Stuller, as every Edmonds business owner does, wrestles with doing the right thing for customers and the right thing to preserve her business. She says her decision to sell coffee “to go” only is bittersweet for customers who understand why she’s doing it; but still fear the social isolation, the daily dose of humanity they will miss sitting around the table sharing their lives. But, for now, this is part of the ‘New Normal’ for Edmonds, as it adapts to the coronavirus outbreak.

— Story, photos and videos by Bob Throndsen