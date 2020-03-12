Edmonds CC moves most classes online, says campus visitor tested positive for COVID-19

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Edmonds Community College says it has moved most of its classes online for the remainder of winter quarter.

Many college services are also available for the remainder of winter quarter, including the learning support center and advising, the college said.

In addition, Edmonds CC President Dr. Amit B. Singh said in a message to students and staff that an individual who was on campus for a brief visit to one location on Feb. 26 has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I understand that this may cause anxiety or unrest in not knowing if you might have come in contact with this individual,” Singh wrote. “We have been assured by the Snohomish Health District that the individual’s visit did not pose a significant health risk to our campus community. The individual has not been on campus since Feb. 26.”

“Public health investigators are contacting close contacts of all those who have tested positive for COVID-19,” Singh continued. “According to Snohomish Health District, if you are thought to be directly impacted by this individual’s visit, you will be contacted by public health officials – not the college. Those who have not been contacted should assume they are not at any higher risk than the rest of the public.”

Singh said that college leadership is working closely with local and state public health officials and following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Snohomish Health District “to ensure the health and wellbeing of our campus community.” An initial deep cleaning of the entire campus was done Feb. 29-March 1, and the school is making an “immediate, additional effort to deep clean the area that the individual visited on Feb. 26.”

Those with additional questions or concerns should email health@edcc.edu.

“This is a challenging time for our campus community and our community at large as we do our best to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on those we care about. We’re all in this together, and I appreciate your continued flexibility and cooperation,” Singh said.