Edmonds CC to teach students, serve community remotely through April 24

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the greater community, Edmonds Community College announced Tuesday it will serve students and the community remotely through April 24. Additionally, all spring quarter classes will be held online.

What students and community members need to know for spring quarter 2020:

Spring quarter start delayed one week

Spring quarter will start Monday, April 13. All spring quarter classes will be held 100% online for the entire quarter April 13 through June 19 with one exception — classes with a hands-on component will be online April 13 through May 17. The hands-on portion of the class will be offered in person from May 18 through June 19 — pending further guidance from the state. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Check the class schedule regularly for updates.

Enroll and register online

Get set for spring quarter – all online. Information on registration, financial aid, tuition and payment plans, updates and alerts, resources, and more can be found at edcc.edu/spring2020.

COVID-19 updates

Updates from the college will be posted at edcc.edu/coronavirus.

Edmonds CC offices are scheduled to reopen to the public April 27, pending further notice.