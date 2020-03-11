Edmonds Center for Arts postponing, canceling events at least through end of March

Now that Gov. Jay Inslee has banned events with more than 250 people to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the Edmonds Center for the Arts announced Wednesday that it will be postponing or cancelling all ECA-sponsored events as well as rental performances through the end of March — and possibly longer.

In a written statement, ECA Executive Director Joe McIalwain noted that the capacity of ECA’s auditorium is 700 seats, and “a majority of the events scheduled for March, April and beyond have already sold beyond the established 250-seat capacity threshold set by the Governor’s office.” In addition, ECA board and staff “believe it is in the best interest of the health and safety of our community and region to postpone or cancel all events in the auditorium until the Governor’s office lifts the recently announced restrictions for public assembly,” McIalwain added.

The ECA’s decision applies to all ECA Presented Events, as well as all partner and rental Performances through the end of March. “It is anticipated that events scheduled through the month of April will also likely be postponed or cancelled,” McIalwain said. “Additional information will be forthcoming as the ECA board and staff determine next steps.”

Patrons who have purchased tickets to upcoming events at ECA events are asked to take the following steps:

Visit the ECA website at www.ec4arts.org for general information and guidance, and/or for information and updates specific to the event(s) for which you have purchased tickets. ECA has a page specific to the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on ECA events, and it will be updated regularly with current event information. ECA Box Office personnel will be proactive in reaching out to ticket holders for upcoming events. Ticket holders are asked to watch for email communications with specific information and guidance.

McIalwain noted that the current situation creates “a challenging and uncertain time” not only for non-profit performing arts organizations — already operating on shoestring budgets — but the many small businesses who often patronize businesses as part of a theater visit.

“We ask all who were planning to attend a performance at ECA, Driftwood Players, Edmonds Theatre, Phoenix Theatre or any other venue in our city or beyond, and you were planning to also have a meal or enjoy a happy hour in one of our local restaurants, please still consider (if you are able and comfortable to do so) supporting our amazing restaurants and bars, and all the businesses in our community,” he wrote.

McIalwain also had another suggestion: That patrons “consider allowing the venues you planned to attend to retain your ticket purchase as a donation, or to consider applying the value of your ticket to a future performance. Your generous support in this way can make a tremendous difference in the ability of our cultural institutions to navigate this unexpected and challenging crisis.

“We thank our community in advance for your patience in the coming days and weeks,” he concluded. “We remain dedicated to the health and well-being of our patrons and our community.”