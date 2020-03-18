Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary cancels signature Jazz Connection, Easter Egg Hunt events

In what would have been the 20th anniversary of the Edmonds Jazz Connection — a day of performances by outstanding middle and high school jazz bands — officials of the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club said they have decided to cancel it due to school closures and social distancing concerns.

The club also confirmed Wednesday that it will be canceling its annual Edmonds Easter Egg Hunt in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Jazz Connection event — which involves student musicians across the Edmonds School District — is popular with students, resident jazz aficionados and the downtown business community and draws large crowds to multiple downtown Edmonds venues each year.

Proceeds have gone to student scholarships and to support a music lab program in the local schools. To show its commitment to supporting music education, the club is continuing its fundraising efforts, with all monies received going to music education.

“The Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers is now in its 24th year serving our community,” the club said in an announcement. “As they look to their 25th anniversary, they want to assure everyone that they will resume the Edmonds Jazz Connection next year.”