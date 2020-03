The Edmonds Food Bank will be distributing food as usual on Monday and Tuesday next week, but it is canceling its March 11 Get Your 6 gathering for veterans.

The cancellation is in light of concerns about COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Get Your Six is a new monthly program for military veterans, with the goal of creating a space where veterans can interact with each other over a complimentary lunch and coffee.

