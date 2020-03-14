Edmonds Food Bank to offer online ordering starting Saturday

The Edmonds Food Bank says it will stay open with additional precautions to protect its customers and volunteers in light of COVID-19 concerns.

Executive Director Casey Davis says food customers can order online starting Saturday for pick up Monday or Tuesday by using this link: edmondsfoodbank.org/order-food. Alternatively, customers can obtain forms in the food bank parking lot during normal distribution days and wait in their cars for their orders to be filled.

“Food insecurity will likely increase for the next weeks and we hope to continue to serve the community,” Davis said. “We look forward to a time, hopefully soon, where we can return to our normal grocery shopping model.”