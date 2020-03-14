Edmonds’ Harbor Square Athletic Club to be closed this weekend for ‘deep cleaning’ after member tests positive for COVID-19

Edmonds’ Harbor Square Athletic Club — including its Kid Zone daycare and tennis center — will be closed this weekend for deep cleaning after a club member tested positive for COVID-19.

An email sent Friday afternoon to club members states that the club member came into the athletic club between the dates of Feb. 24 and March 12. The member did not visit either the Kid Zone or the tennis center.

“The Snohomish County Department of Health will contact anyone (member and employee alike) who had possible, direct and prolonged contact with this member,” the email said. “The Health Department will conduct outreach to these individuals on their next steps and if they need to stay home and self-monitor.” The health department is conducting “contact tracing,” which means the the department will reach out to anyone determined to be at risk from exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, the athletic club said. “Any member or staff who did not have direct or prolonged contact with the member is categorized as low risk. If you are not contacted by the Snohomish County Department of Health you can consider that you are at low risk,” the email said.

While the Snohomish County Department of Health has not recommended any further measures by Harbor Square Athletic Club at this time, the club has chosen — “out of an abundance of caution — to close its facilities starting at 4 p.m. Friday, March 13 “for extensive, professional deep cleaning. After a thorough cleaning, surfaces will be disinfected using a hospital-grade cleaning solution approved for use in schools, hospitals, and public facilities. Walls, floors, doors and door frames, sinks, drinking fountains, counter tops, furniture, lockers, all equipment; any surface that may be touched will be disinfected,” the email said.

The club will re-open Monday, March 16.

As a courtesy to others, members experiencing any of the following symptoms are asked not to visit the health club:

Fever

Cough

Fatigue

Body Aches

Running nose/congestion

“It is important as a community that we all work together with compassion and understanding during these unknown times,” the email said.