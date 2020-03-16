Edmonds’ Harbor Square Athletic Club to be closed until at least March 22

Edmonds’ Harbor Square Athletic Club, which announced Friday it was closing over the weekend for deep cleaning after a member tested positive for COVID-19, said Sunday it is temporarily closing through at least Sunday, March 22.

In an email to members, the club said it made the decision “with great consideration and out of an abundance of caution.” The closure applies to the athletic club, tennis center and KidZone child care.

“Our priority is to preserve the overall health and wellness of our members, staff, and community, and to do our part to flatten the curve in the rise of COVID-19 in our area,” the email message said. “The best tool we have to help with this is social distancing, to do this we have made the decision to temporarily close the club. This decision was made after seeking the counsel of health organizations, and the local department of health.”

According to the email, Harbor Square plans to evaluate the situation daily and make decisions for re-opening the club on a weekly basis. *You will be notified by Friday each week if we will be open or closed on the following Monday,” it said. Members can check the club’s website for the latest information.

The club said it will provide “a comprehensive catalog of online classes to all of its members,” including Les Mills Fitness on Demand Group Exercise Classes. Access information will be sent to all members within the next 48 hours.

The athletic club thanked members “for the outpouring of understanding and support which you have shown us over the last few days.”