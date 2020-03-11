Edmonds Judge Linda Coburn candidate for Washington Court of Appeals

Linda Coburn, who has served as the Edmonds Municipal Court Judge since 2015, has announced her candidacy for a seat on Washington’s Court of Appeals. The position, which is a six-year term, becomes open for election this year as Judge J. Robert Leach has announced he will not seek re-election after serving for 12 years.

Coburn, who was born in Taipei, Taiwan and immigrated to the U.S. at age 4, had a 13-year career as a journalist and editor at The Seattle Times before becoming a lawyer. She then spent eight years as a Snohomish County Public Defender before she was appointed to preside over Edmonds Municipal Court.

Coburn says she decided to run for a position on the Court of Appeals because she believes it is “vitally important that the judges of our appellate courts have experience with the challenges presented to judges and litigants at all levels of our trial courts.” Coburn noted that during her legal career, she has had experience at every level of trial court – Superior, District, and Municipal.

The Court of Appeals is the intermediate-level appellate court for the State of Washington. Twenty-two judges sit on the court, which is divided into three divisions, and judges are elected geographically. The position Judge Coburn is seeking to fill covers all of Snohomish County.

Coburn received an endorsement from Judge Stephen Dwyer, also elected to the Appeals Court by Snohomish County voters in 2005. “Judge Coburn served as my law clerk 13 years ago,” Dwyer said. “I had an opportunity to observe her legal analysis, her clear writing skills, and her common sense. She will make an excellent addition to our court.”

Coburn serves on the State Supreme Court’s Minority Justice Commission and volunteers for the YMCA Mock Trial Program for high school students. A 28-year resident of Edmonds, Coburn also volunteers as a local Little League umpire and volleyball official.