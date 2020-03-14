Edmonds mayor announces more city facility closures due to COVID-19; municipal court also changes operations

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson on Friday afternoon announced more closures of City of Edmonds facilities in response to rising cases of COVID-19 and to help slow the spread of the virus.

Starting Tuesday, March 17, and until further notice, all facilities at Edmonds City Hall and the city’s Public Works building will be closed to walk-in customers. The city’s Development Services Department in city hall will provide permit assistance by appointment only. For all other services, staff in all departments will continue to support residents via email and telephone. You can find more information on city services, including contact phone numbers, on the city’s website.

The Frances Anderson Center, Meadowdale Clubhouse, and Edmonds Plaza Room will remain closed, Nelson said, and all classes and rentals are now canceled through April 27. All city-sponsored non-essential meetings or gatherings will remain canceled until further notice.

“I understand these closures may be an inconvenience, but we must prioritize the public’s safety during these exceptional times,” Nelson said.

The Edmonds Municipal Court will remain open but has issued an emergency administrative order regarding daily business operations aimed at reducing person-to-person contact. As part of this order, the court’s front clerk’s window will be closed to the public. Payments will continue to be accepted online, by mail, and also via the court’s drop box. During this emergency order, the court staff will also take payments over the phone.

The court will not require any defendant signature on court orders. Instead, the order and docket will note how the party received a notice and copy of the order. Unless otherwise authorized by the court, defendants shall not approach the clerk’s desk or the bench. In adding, all defendants required to check in with probation will do so by telephone.

Jurors who are 60 years or older, who have underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes, who have weakened immune systems, or who are pregnant, should call or email the court to notify them that you fall into one of these high-risk categories and will not be reporting for jury duty. The court will accommodate anyone falling into this category and reschedule service for a much later jury term. Jurors who are sick should not report for jury duty but should let the court know by phone or email.

The court will make accommodations to allow for the recommended 6-feet social distancing standard for jurors when they report for jury duty.

All persons coming to court are required to use hand sanitizer immediately prior to entering the court area. All individuals shall practice, when practicable, the recommended 6-foot social distancing recommendations by health experts.

You can see the complete emergency order from the court here.