Edmonds Municipal Court puts in-person hearings, jury trials on hold

In response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement recommending avoiding social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people, the Edmonds Municipal Court has adopted new emergency measures in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The court is continuing all matters except for the following:

– Video-in custody hearings

– Out-of-custody arraignments for charges involving DUI, physical control or domestic violence

– Probation matters that impact urgent concerns of public safety

Anyone who meets the following high-risk groups should not be going to the courthouse, regardless of whether they have a pending case or have been summoned to serve on a jury, the court said:

– Being 60 years or older

– Having underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or diabetics having a weakened immune system

– Being pregnant

Instead, defendants or attorneys can notify the court that they are in the high-risk group

and ask to appear telephonically. They should call no later than the day before their scheduled hearing. Jurors who fall into this high-risk group and who have been summoned for any term through June should call the court to reschedule their jury term.

“We are trying to protect the safety and security of our community by adopting safety

measures while continuing to operate the core functions of the court which impact

constitutional rights,” said Edmonds Municipal Court Presiding Judge Linda Coburn. “Requiring people to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people make it impractical to have in-person hearings or jury trials.”

Jurors summoned should still call the jury confirmation line as directed, after 5 p.m. the

day before you are scheduled to report to Court.

Although the front clerk’s counter will be closed to the public, the public can still

communicate with the court via email, fax, phone or through its drop box outside the

courthouse. All currently scheduled in-person infraction hearings or civil motions will be

continued for 90 days. Anyone with a pending infraction will continue to have the option to

submit a written hearing request online through the court’s website or by mail. The court

previously suspended passport services until further notice. Anyone under probation will

continue to be monitored, but check-ins will be by telephone.

Anyone appearing at the courthouse will be required to use the hand sanitizer before

entering the courtroom and expected to follow the 6-foot social distancing rule.