Edmonds Museum temporarily closing to public starting March 13

For the safety of visitors, volunteers and staff, the Edmonds Historical Museum said it will temporarily close starting Friday March 13.

“As a community gathering space, we are taking the proactive step to limit person-to-person contact and slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our area, by temporarily closing our doors to the public,” Museum Director Katie Kelly said.

According to Kelly, the museum “will continue to closely monitor this rapidly evolving situation and hope to re-open soon.”

Museum staff will still be available to answer questions. Visit the website at www.historicedmonds.org for resources and information, which may be provided over the phone or through email.