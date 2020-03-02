Edmonds’ new barre3 fitness studio opens its doors March 5

Edmonds’ brand-new barre3 studio is opening its doors Thursday, March 5. at the former Edmonds Hardware and Paint location in Old Mill Town.

The location has been transformed into a 2,500-square-foot boutique fitness studio with private lockers, changing rooms, shower facilities, a play lounge with dedicated child care, community gathering area, and a 900-plus-square-foot exercise studio.

Since announcing its arrival last fall, barre3 Edmonds has held nearly 200 free community pop up classes and events and has grown its local team to 15 employees, including six certified instructors as well as front desk, retail and child care personnel, with additional instructor candidates in training.

The barre3 class is a full-body balanced workout combining strength conditioning, cardio, and mindfulness, and is designed for people of all ages and fitness levels.

The facility will open with nearly 30 classes per week, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Child care will also be offered daily during several morning class

times.

Founding memberships are currently being offered at $119 per month for a limited time. You can learn more at barre3.com/edmonds.