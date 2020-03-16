Edmonds police: 7-11 homicide investigation continues as two ‘people of interest’ now in jail

Edmonds police provided more details Monday afternoon regarding an overnight standoff in South King County that resulted in the arrest Sunday of two “people of interest” in the Feb. 21 homicide of Edmonds 7-11 clerk Nagendiram Kandasamy.

Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure identified those arrested as a 23-year-old Enumclaw man and a 24-year-old Auburn woman. Both of them had warrants for their arrest issued by the State Department of Corrections — the man had 10 previous felony convictions and the woman one felony conviction.

While the two are not yet suspects in the murder, police were able to book them into Snohomish County Jail Sunday based on those warrants. Because they are not yet suspects, police are not identifying them.

Kandasamy, a 64-year-old Edmonds resident who died of a gunshot wound, was found unresponsive on the floor by a customer who entered the 7-11 — located at 8101 238th St. S.W. — around 5 a.m. Feb. 21. Store video footage showed a suspect pointing a gun at the victim, while other footage showed the suspect leaving the scene in an awaiting white, four-door vehicle driven by another unknown person.

According to McClure, the two persons of interest were arrested in a home in the 40100 block of 180th Avenue Southeast in Enumclaw following a prolonged standoff between the two and officers from Edmonds, the North Metro SWAT team and South King County first responders.

The two were identified as a result of tips from the community and information gathered during Edmonds detectives’ ongoing investigation, McClure said. In addition, police discovered that the two had access to a stolen vehicle that matched the description of the car seen leaving the scene of the Edmonds homicide, he said.

According to McClure, police arrived at the Enumclaw home around 11 p.m. Saturday night but the two individuals wouldn’t come out. Other people leaving the residence told police the two “were armed and barricaded” and located in the attic, McClure added.

Police spent five hours negotiating with the two and also used tear gas in an effort to get them to leave the home. Eventually police were able to enter the residence and found both of them in the garage, McClure said. No one was injured during the incident, he said.

Police brought both the warrant suspects and the vehicle back to Edmonds on Sunday, and detectives were able to talk with both of them before they were booked into jail on their warrants.

A search warrant was served Sunday on the Enumclaw home and one will be served for the car. Detectives were back in Enumclaw Monday searching the home for evidence, McClure said.

While McClure thanked the community for their assistance in the “rapidly unfolding” case, he added that police “still have a lot of work to do” — and that the public’s help is still needed. To report any other information related to the case, call the tip line at 425-771-0212, or email policetips@edmondswa.gov.

Crime Stoppers and the 7-11 Corporations have also partnered to offer an $11,000 reward for an arrest and charges against a suspect(s).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous and receive the cash reward then will need to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by downloading the P3 Tips App to their phone or by going to www.P3Tips.com. Callers will never be asked to give their name. An anonymous hotline is available at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).