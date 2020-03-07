Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 25-March 2, 2020

Feb. 25

21600 84th Place West: Police responded to a verbal dispute between father and two sons.

22300 block 93rd Place West: A woman was upset that her roommate had a girlfriend at their apartment.

23800 block Highway 99: A man with mental health issues was admitted to the hospital after not being able to care for himself.

22700 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a local business for trespassing.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after shoplifting.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject believed to have possibly stolen alcohol from a store was removed from the property.

Feb. 26

17600 block 69th Place West: A woman called police to report her husband has abused her throughout their 41-year marriage.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Child Protective Services asked police to take protective custody of a juvenile.

600 block 6th Avenue North A woman reported being assaulted by her husband.

228th Street Southwest/84th Avenue West: A woman who fought with police during an attempted burglary was arrested for obstructing and other charges.

1000 block 4th Avenue South: A man was arrested for assaulting his mother and grandmother.

17100 block 68th Avenue West: Two brothers got into an argument at a local residence.

West Dayton/Edmonds Way: A collision led to a DUI arrest

24000 block 74th Avenue West: A subject’s credit card was used multiple times for unauthorized transactions.

22100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal argument between parents who were upset over children fighting.

Feb. 27

19600 block Highway 99: Police responding to a possible robbery arrested a subject for an unrelated warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A purse was stolen after being left at a restaurant.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: An unknown subject spray painted the door on the north side of a business.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A man approached a juvenile female attempt to lure her.

Feb. 28

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a vehicle prowl and possession of stolen property.

22700 block Highway 99: Victim reported ID theft by a former employer.

9700 block Edmonds Way: Police conducted a mental health follow-up contact with a man prompted by concerns his psychiatrist had. Snohomish County crisis responder with officers made contact with subject, but involuntary commitment criteria were not met.

8000 block 190th Street Southwest: Police discovered a subject with a warrant sleeping in park.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for robbery at a department store.

22100 block Highway 9: A juvenile runaway from Tacoma called 911 to turn herself in. Child Protective Services is contacted to pick her up as she is in foster care.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man left a restaurant without paying for his meal.

1110 block 4th Avenue North: A juvenile female ran away from home.

7100 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal dispute between family members.

Feb. 29

24300 block 90th Avenue West: Theft of checks was reported.

21100 block Highway 99: A bartender turned in a found wallet.

8100 block 215th Place Southwest: A mail theft was reported.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A man was cited and released for shoplifting. The property was recovered.

19700 block 80th Avenue West: Victim reported that name and Social Security number was used to open a credit card and make fraudulent charges.

21900 block Highway 99: A man attempted to use a fake $100 bill at a restaurant.

23900 Edmonds Way: A husband was arrested for domestic violence after he hit his wife multiple times.

March 1

Dayton Street: A vehicle-vs.-train collision led to a DUI arrest. See related story here.

8100 block 215th Place Southwest: A suspicious vehicle was reported near mailboxes that were found open. No theft was confirmed.

100 block 5th Avenue South: An abandoned bicycle covered in blood was left in the doorway of apartment.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police received a phone report of a possible sex offense involving an adult in the family and a child.

7600 block 218th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a husband and wife.

19500 block 84th Avenue West: Discarded mail was found and returned to its owners.

24111 block Highway 99: Two women who shoplifted from a store were located nearby with merchandise.

March 2

22200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

24100 block 104th Place West: A disturbance was reported between roommates over rumors being spread.

23900 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a business after causing a disturbance.

100th Avenue West/Edmonds Way: A three-car collision led to a DUI arrest.

7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for second-degree burglary.