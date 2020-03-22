Edmonds Police Blotter: March 11-16

March 11

8500 block 196th Street Southwest: Vehicle was prowled, nothing appears to be missing.

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: Household property was missing from residence while listed for sale. Appears to be a civil issue between reporting party and the listing agent.

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: Civil issue occurred over apartment door locks being changed and a leak in the apartment.

March 12

500 block Elm Way: Police received a delayed report of a suspicious subject observed at condos.

8200 block Ballinger Way: An intoxicated subject was cited for urinating and exposing himself.

21500 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a store after panhandling and repeatedly loitering outside.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of two armed men robbing a pharmacy. Prescriptions were stolen and the suspects were not located.

22800 block Edmonds Way: A brick was thrown through a business window.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Subject was cited and released for theft after failing to pay for a bill at a restaurant then leaving.

March 13

23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifting incident was reported.

700 block Cedar Street: Police responded to a child custody dispute involving grandparents.

Highway 99/220th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

March 14

8000 block 236th Street Southwest: Theft of bicycle and bicycle accessories reported.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was found dead in a motel room, possibly of an overdose.

23900 block Highway 99: Police assisted aid personnel with a possible overdose.

22500 block Highway 99: Subject was cited for opening/consuming alcohol inside a store without paying.

23900 block Highway 99: Subject was assaulted by two acquaintances in a motel room.

8000 block 190th Street Southwest: Police responded to an argument between a man and a woman.

9700 block Edmonds Way: A credit card scam was reported.

March 15

16200 block 72nd Avenue West: A computer repair scam involving gift cards as payment was reported.

7600 block 193rd Place Southwest: A vehicle window was broken – nothing appeared to be taken.

8400 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported.

7700 block 199th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assaulting his father.

March 16

216010 block 76th Avenue West: Police cited a combative and restrained medical transport patient for assaulting hospital security officer via spitting

232200 block 97th Avenue West: A woman reported being molested by an adult roommate when she was 15 years old.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was removed from property after vandalizing it.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.