Edmonds Police Blotter: March 11-16

March 11
8500 block 196th Street Southwest: Vehicle was prowled, nothing appears to be missing.
8600 block 238th Street Southwest: Household property was missing from residence while listed for sale. Appears to be a civil issue between reporting party and the listing agent.
7200 block 213th Place Southwest: Civil issue occurred over apartment door locks being changed and a leak in the apartment.
March 12
500 block Elm Way: Police received a delayed report of a suspicious subject observed at condos.
8200 block Ballinger Way: An intoxicated subject was cited for urinating and exposing himself.
21500 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a store after panhandling and repeatedly loitering outside.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of two armed men robbing a pharmacy. Prescriptions were stolen and the suspects were not located.
22800 block Edmonds Way: A brick was thrown through a business window.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Subject was cited and released for theft after failing to pay for a bill at a restaurant then leaving.
March 13
23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifting incident was reported.
700 block Cedar Street: Police responded to a child custody dispute involving grandparents.
Highway 99/220th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.
March 14
8000 block 236th Street Southwest: Theft of bicycle and bicycle accessories reported.
23800 block Highway 99: A woman was found dead in a motel room, possibly of an overdose.
23900 block Highway 99: Police assisted aid personnel with a possible overdose.
22500 block Highway 99: Subject was cited for opening/consuming alcohol inside a store without paying.
23900 block Highway 99: Subject was assaulted by two acquaintances in a motel room.
8000 block 190th Street Southwest: Police responded to an argument between a man and a woman.
9700 block Edmonds Way: A credit card scam was reported.
March 15
16200 block 72nd Avenue West: A computer repair scam involving gift cards as payment was reported.
7600 block 193rd Place Southwest: A vehicle window was broken – nothing appeared to be taken.
8400 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported.
7700 block 199th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assaulting his father.
March 16
216010 block 76th Avenue West: Police cited a combative and restrained medical transport patient for assaulting hospital security officer via spitting
232200 block 97th Avenue West: A woman reported being molested by an adult roommate when she was 15 years old.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was removed from property after vandalizing it.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.