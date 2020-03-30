Edmonds Police Blotter: March 17-23, 2020

March 17

23600 block Highway 99: Complaint of subject using drugs in a parking lot resulted in a man being cited and released.

20400 block 79th Avenue West: Police received a complaint of two dogs attacking another dog.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: An employee reported damage to a business air compressor.

23600 block Highway 99: Vehicle keys were found.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A juvenile female who ran away from her mother’s house was located and returned.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole detergent from a store without paying.

March 18

1000 block B Avenue South: Police received a report of a subject walking through the neighborhood opening up mail boxes.

1200 block Highland Drive: A vehicle prowl was reported.

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot overnight. The vehicle may have been unlocked with the ignition key inside.

21900 block Highway 99: A counterfeit $100 bill was received at a business.

23700 block 91st Avenue West: An assault was reported between adult brothers.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect who resisted loss prevention was arrested for robbery in addition to an outstanding warrant.

March 19

7800 block Olympic View Drive: A vehicle window was broken and a purse stolen, with fraud activity reported on credit cards.

23400 block 93rd Avenue West: Suspect(s) broke windows on a parked vehicle.

8400 block Olympic View Drive: A vehicle window was smashed and a purse stolen.

9600 block Firdale Avenue: A man reported being assaulted by an acquaintance.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject who shoplifted from a business was cited and removed.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: An employee at a care facility reported she was concerned about a long-term patient beginning to make inappropriate comments.

March 20

21900 block Highway 99: Reporting party asked for help with a protection order an an ex-boyfriend made repeated calls.

22500 block Highway 99: Police received a shoplifting complaint but the suspect was not located.

March 21

18800 block 94th Avenue West: A dog bit a neighbor’s dog.

216th Street Southwest/72nd Avenue West: A man and woman were arrested on outstanding warrants. The man assaulted police officers during the arrest.

March 22

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A verbal argument between mother and son occurred.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A resident reported that a neighbor was acting out against other residents.

18200 block 73rd Avenue West: Two family members argued over civil issues.

19600 block 81st Place West: An assault between two family members result in arrest.

March 23

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: An estranged spouse was arrested for violating a no-contact order

23800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of a commercial burglary. Suspects were located, arrested and property recovered.

8100 block 214th Place Southwest: A bank card was stolen from a mailbox used for fraudulent purchases.